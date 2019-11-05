METHUEN — Unlike the blistering race for mayor and the highly competitive contests for City Council in the West and Central districts, the "race" for School Committee wasn't really much of a race.
The ballot listed five candidates for six seats. Incumbents Susan Nicholson and Jana Zanni Pesce, along with Ryan DiZoglio, Karen Hallbauer and Jessica Mae MacLeod are assured of having seats on the School Committee when the new term begins in January.
The sixth seat will go to whoever wins the largest number of write-in votes, which had not been fully counted by press time.
Four School Committee members did not seek re-election. Nicholas DiZoglio, Ryan's brother, was elected to an at-large seat on the City Council.
Dennis "DJ" Deeb narrowly lost in the race for Central District councilor. Robert Vogler and Jana DiNatale were the other members who opted not to run.
The seventh member of the School Committee is the mayor, who is the ex-officio chairman or chairwoman of the board.