Area residents spanning from Republicans to Democrats to Independents are wishing the president and first lady a speedy recovery from COVID-19.
"I don't wish COVID on anyone," Methuen Mayor Neil Perry, an Independent, said Friday.
The diagnosis, he pointed out, came just after Hope Hicks, one of the president's closest advisers who travels extensively with him, first tested positive.
"It's proof that sooner or later, if you spend time in close contact with people, no matter where you are or who you are, you can get it," he said.
State Sen. Diana DiZoglio, D-Methuen, said there's nothing partisan about it and she, too, wishes the couple the best.
"It is moments like these when we must put any political differences aside and remember we are all in this together," she said. "I join with people from all political persuasions in wishing the president and first lady a very swift recovery."
Methuen city solicitor Richard D'Agostino, a Republican and long-time Trump supporter, said he's "praying for the president and first lady and wishing them Godspeed in their recovery."
D'Agostino, who began volunteering for Trump's first campaign in April 2015, said the announcement that Trump and his wife have the coronavirus "is going to diminish, if not eliminate, the president's ability to get out there and spread his message."
He said that is unfortunate, especially because Trump feeds off the energy of crowds.
"If anyone says it's a hoax, they should be ashamed of themselves," he said. "What's the benefit? He won't get a sympathy vote and it severely restricts the art of the campaign for Trump. He's a showman. He gets reinvigorated by the crowd. This would be a pretty poor strategy."
Congresswoman Lori Trahan, D-Massachusetts, said in a statement that she hopes the best for Trump and Melania, too.
"It is a good thing for the nation that the president and first lady are reportedly experiencing only minor symptoms and in good spirits," she wrote. "It's my hope that they are on track for a quick recovery. In the meantime, it is imperative that the White House regularly brief Congress and the American people on the president's condition."
She also cautioned about the virus and the uptick in cases close to home.
"President Trump's contraction of COVID-19 reinforces just how contagious this disease is. With seven communities reaching red zone levels of COVID-19 cases in the Third District (of Massachusetts) alone, we must take every precaution to limit the spread of the virus," she stated.
"That means following the science and listening to the experts. We need to continue wearing masks to protect ourselves and others. Keep washing our hands and maintaining a safe social distance. Most importantly, it means being smart and not putting ourselves in unnecessarily dangerous situations where we would be most likely to catch or transmit the virus. We each still have a part to play in slowing the spread."
New Hampshire State Rep. Al Baldasaro, R-Londonderry, called the illness a "temporary setback" for Trump and his supporters.
"He's just going in to be monitored," Baldasaro said concerning Trump checking into the hospital Friday evening. "Everything is going to be fine. He can work from Walter Reed for a few days."