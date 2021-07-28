METHUEN — There will be no preliminary election in the city this year, with voters heading to the polls on Tuesday, Nov. 2 to cast ballots for mayor, district and at-large councilors, School Committee members, representatives for the Greater Lawrence Technical School committee, Housing Authority and Nevins trustees.
Mayor Neil Perry is seeking his second two-year term in office and will appear on the ballot unopposed.
"I haven't finished what I started," he said when pulling papers last spring. "I laid a foundation of integrity and accountability. I want to finish what the pandemic delayed, then I'll sail off into the yonder."
According to Perry, he looks forward to more business expansion in the city, hiring a new police chief, conducting an audit of the Department of Public Works, and finishing negotiations with eight different unions representing city and school workers.
"Last year, revenues were cut back significantly," Perry said. "Now it's time to move forward.”
All nine City Council incumbents also pulled papers to run for re-election in November.
There is no need for a preliminary election in September due to city charter rules. According to the charter, there needs to be more than double the number of seats available in order to trigger a preliminary election.
Joel Faretra and James McCarty from the Central District and Steven Saba and Eunice Zeigler from the East District will all appear on this fall's ballot after the city clerk certified their nomination paper's following Tuesday's 5 p.m. deadline.
Contested races include the at-large race, in which challenger Joyce Campagnone joins incumbents David (D.J.) Beauregard, Nicholas DiZoglio and Jessica Finocchiaro on the ballot. Voters will elect three at-large councilors.
The West District race is also heating up. Newcomer Michael Downs, a former Methuen High School associate principal, will appear alongside incumbents Allison Saffie and Mike Simard on that ballot for two seats, clerk's records show.
There are six open School Committee seats this fall, with five candidates running.
Current members Jana Zanni Pesce, Louann Santos and Susan Nicholson have spots on November's ballot along with Rachael Banks and Laurie Keegan, according to records on file with the clerk's office. According to the clerk's office, Reynaldo Santana pulled papers for School Committee but his papers were not certified by the deadline.
Incumbent School Committee member Ryan DiZoglio pulled papers for another term, but according to city clerk records, his nomination papers were not certified by the Tuesday 5 p.m. deadline. On Tuesday at 1 p.m., he posted on Facebook the word "certified," prompting congratulatory messages from friends and supporters. He then replied "Thank you all, now we go and meet with voters."
Ryan DiZoglio did not return a phone call, text message or Facebook message Wednesday evening seeking clarification about his certification, but his brother Nicholas DiZoglio, a member of the City Council also running for re-election, said, "I don't know why he wouldn't be certified," and alluded to a possible clerk's office paperwork error when reached by telephone Wednesday evening.
City Clerk Jack Wilson could not be reached for comment Wednesday evening.
Thomas Hatem is hoping to win a spot as Methuen's representative to Greater Lawrence Technical School's district committee, appearing on the ballot with incumbents Francisco Surillo and Anngybel Moreta. Only two will be chosen.
Nancy Marcoux is the sole resident running for a position on the Methuen Housing Authority, with Christine Touma-Conway and MaryBeth Donovan-Grassi on the ballot for two open Nevins Library Trustee seats.
Polls are open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 2.