ANDOVER—The threat of rain did nothing to dampen the turnout for Andover’s Fourth of July celebration.
Hundreds attended a pancake breakfast at the Robb Center before joining the Spirit Parade, which started at the town offices on Bartlett Street at 10:30 a.m. and was followed by a more formal observance in the park.
The free breakfast started at 8:30 a.m. and was served by event sponsors and Andover Select Board members Annie Gilbert, Chris Huntress, Alex Vispoli and Melissa Danisch. They got support in the kitchen from Ann LeBlanc, who is the lead cook at the South School.
Jane Burns, director of elder services, was also present at the breakfast and said it has been held at the Robb Center on Whittier Court for three years now.
“It’s all ages, not just for seniors, it’s for everyone,” Burns said.
Families started gathering early in the circular driveway at the town offices for the Spirit Parade, which changed its name from the Horribles Parade in 2022.
A page at the Memorial Hall Library’s website says that the Horribles Parade in Andover dated to the early 1800s and was originally more of “an adult political event featuring floats and marchers making fun of town officials or adults dressed as hobos with carriages decorated with junk,” although the event had become more patriotic over the years.
Ann Ormond, Andover’s director of business, arts and cultural development, said the new name was chosen after people raised concerns about the old one.
“I know it’s steeped in tradition, but in the spirit of inclusivity, the town manager and the Select Board decided to change the name to the July Fourth Spirit Parade, and it’s a really sweet event,” Ormond said. “People come all decked out, parents, dogs and kids in their Fourth of July finest. It’s very short and it’s very sweet, but it gets you in the spirit of the day.”
Before heading out at 10:30 a.m., people blew bubbles in the air and drew designs on the sidewalk using bubble solution and chalk that were handed out by Ellen Townson, who wore an oversized red, white and blue top hat.
“I’m a mom in town, and they asked me to help with the parade,” she said. “I come every year.”
The Spirit Parade’s participants included Mark Baldwin, a third generation Andover resident whose parents used to bring him to the parade when he was a boy.
“My mother loved the Fourth of July,” Baldwin said. “Her father was in World War Two, in the Navy. We used to bring one of his flags every year.”
Baldwin brought his children, Victoria and Markie, to Tuesday’s event and said while he liked the tradition of the parade’s old name, he didn’t mind the new one.
“It’s all about the kids,” Baldwin said. “They come dressed however they want and learn about the Fourth of July.”
Officer Glen Ota of the Andover Police Department led the parade on his bicycle, and was followed by parents with children wearing helmets festooned with red, white and blue ribbons and streamers and riding on bikes and scooters or in strollers.
An even larger number of parents and children turned out to watch them along a route that had changed from last year.
Where the parade used to follow Punchard Avenue to Main Street and then turned right onto Chestnut Street and right again on Whittier Street, it now simply turns right on Bartlett, Chestnut and Whittier as it travels around the park, Ota said.
The crowd then gathered at the gazebo in the park where they were entertained by fife and drum music played by Prescott’s Battalion, a group from Cambridge that is named for Colonel William Prescott, who led Continental troops at the Battle of Bunker Hill.
Along with “Yankee Doodle” and “Oyster River Hornpipe,” they also played the national anthem while the Honor Guard from American Legion Andover Post 8 presented the flag.
Andover Veterans’ Services Director Mark Comeiro then addressed the crowd from the gazebo and quoted a letter that was written on July 3, 1776 by John Adams, who would eventually serve as America’s second president.
Addressing his wife, Abigail, Adams said that the signing of the Declaration of Independence was a “day of deliverance” that should be commemorated “from this time forward forever more.”
“It’s a sacred day,” Comeiro said. “A day of history, a day of hope.”
