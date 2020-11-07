LAWRENCE — As the city remains in the COVID-19 high-risk zone, public school teachers will continue working remotely, staying away from school buildings through at least Nov. 27 to guard against any spread of the virus, Superintendent Cynthia Paris said.
Paris made the announcement late Friday afternoon, with teachers scheduled to report back to work in schools Monday.
Paris said teachers have been working from home as a "precautionary measure" since Oct. 15, though school officials said the change in working conditions was voluntary and not a result of an elevated risk or level of coronavirus at school buildings. According to numbers released by the state Friday, 6,405 Lawrence residents have tested positive for the virus.
Lawrence's 13,400 students have been learning on an entirely remote basis since the school year began in mid-September. Teachers worked in classrooms from mid-September to Oct. 15, directing students online as they worked remotely from home.
Paris said teachers are allowed to continue working online through the Thanksgiving holiday, when more guidance will be provided. Two schools will remain open for teachers who wish to work from classrooms, she said.
"Based on both the data and the updated metrics for assessing risk, we know the virus continues to pose a very serious challenge for our city," the superintendent said in an email to staff Friday.
Paris said school officials are closely monitoring public health data and keeping in touch with city officials for any changes in local coronavirus metrics.
"Grab ’n' go'' pick-up meals continue to be provided to students and their families at six schools: The Arlington, Frost, Guilmette, North Common Educational Complex, Parthum and Lawrence High. To reduce the number of trips families must take to receive meals during the colder weather, meals for the entire week will be provided on Tuesdays and Fridays.
At the start of October, Paris made the decision to roll back the return of school for high-needs students until at least Nov. 30. High-needs learners include kindergarteners, special education students and newcomer English language learners, among others, and account for about 20% of the district's enrollment.