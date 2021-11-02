METHUEN — Voters made their voices heard across the city Tuesday, in an election that resulted in few surprises. Mayor Neil Perry, who was unopposed, was elected for his second two-year term receiving 3,359 votes, while the City Council and School Committee seats were won mostly by incumbents.
According to Acting City Clerk Ann Drouin, 11% of Methuen voters turned out for Tuesday’s election.
Incumbent councilors Steve Saba got 940 votes and Eunice Zeigler took 865 votes, ensuring that both will again serve in the East District, while Joel Faretra, with 687 votes, and James McCarty, takng 624 votes, were re-elected to their Central District posts.
In the councilor-at-large race, voters chose the three incumbents, David “D.J.” Beauregard with 2,538 votes, Nicholas DiZoglio with 2,458 votes, and Jessica Finocchiaro with 2,110 votes. Challenger Joyce Campagnone was not elected, coming in last with 1,440 votes.
West District voters elected incumbents Mike Simard with 1,121 votes and Allison Saffie with 796 votes, defeating challenger Michael Downs, a former Methuen High School principal. Downs received 746 votes.
Six School Committee candidates were elected Tuesday. Set to serve on the education board in the coming year are incumbents Ryan DiZoglio, who got 2,077 votes, Susan Nicholson with 2,264 votes, Jana Zanni Pesce with 1,833 votes and Louann Santos taking 1,893 votes. Newcomers Rachael Banks, with 1,804 votes and Laurie Keegan with 1,967 votes, were also elected.
Francisco Surillo and Thomas Hatem will serve as Methuen’s representatives for the Greater Lawrence Technical School Committee, elected over Anngybel Moreta. Surillo received 1,568 votes, Hatem 2,059 and Moreta 1,293.
Voters named Nancy Marcoux to the Methuen Housing Authority casting 2,658 ballots in her favor. Nancy Reardon launched a write-in campaign, though her ballots are not expected to be counted until later this week.
Marybeth Donovan-Grassi and Christine Touma-Conway both earned seats on the Nevins Memorial Library Board of Trustees. Donovan-Grassi received 2,629 votes, while 2,501 voters cast ballots for Touma-Conway.