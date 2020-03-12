NORTH ANDOVER — Their last names sound almost the same, but their views about the direction in which the town is headed differ sharply.
Selectman Chris Nobile, running for a second three-year term on the town’s governing board, said at a League of Women Voters candidates forum Wednesday night that he has worked hard to hold Columbia Gas responsible for the disaster Sept. 13, 2018, in which hundreds of local residents were driven from their homes by explosions and fires.
“You can count on me,” Nobile said. “I will have your back.”
“It’s time for change in the politics of this community,” said Luke Noble, who along with Nobile, Laura Bates and Alissa Koenig is running for one of two seats on the Board of Selectmen. Selectman Regina Kean declined to seek re-election.
The town election is scheduled for March 31.
Noble criticized selectmen for voting 4-1 to lease the town-owned Stevens Estate. He noted that Rosemary Connelly Smedile was the only board member to oppose the move.
In June, a Special Town Meeting voted against leasing the estate to Elegant Banquets. Nobile said selectmen proposed that move because it seemed to be the best way to make the Stevens Estate profitable.
Noble also chided selectmen for voting 4-1 in favor of allowing a “pot farm,” a commercial cannabis cultivation facility, a couple of years ago. Again, Smedile was the sole opponent. Voters rejected that proposal.
Bates and Koenig also supported keeping the Stevens Estate. Bates pointed out it requires a lot of money, but she said, “We don’t want to lose that treasure.”
“Unfortunately, no one knows how we’re going to make it work,” Koenig said.
All four candidates for selectman said they support more affordable housing in town.
“It’s important to have affordable housing that’s actually affordable,” Koenig said.
Bates said the town should “work hard” to achieve the state expectation of having 10% of its housing stock be affordable.
“It’s the right thing to do,” Nobile said. The master plan, he said, will help the town increase the number of less-expensive homes.
Noble noted the town has to comply with a “statewide mandate” requiring more affordable housing. He expressed concern over the large numbers of apartment complexes being built in North Andover, warning against “unsustainable” development.
Nobile pointed out he is the only candidate who has completed the “trifecta,” having served on the School Committee, where he “fought potentially devastating budget cuts, the Finance Committee and now the Board of Selectmen – which may end up being renamed the Select Board.
Bates, a structural engineer, said, “There hasn’t been a better time for someone with my skills.
Koenig, an attorney, promised to be an “advocate” for the people of North Andover.
“I’m not running to make promises I cannot keep,” she said.
The three candidates for two School Committee seats, incumbents Heidi Vietzke-Lynch and Helen Pickard and challenger Kevin Dube, said North Andover Middle School needs to be enlarged.
“The current middle school is inadequate,” said Dube, a certified public accountant and software developer.
Vietzke-Lynch noted the town has made three attempts to obtain financial support from the state for a middle school expansion.
Pickard said she is “not sure” if the school district would be able to ask the town to build a second middle school.
All three School Committee candidates said the academic performance of North Andover students has been improving.
Pickard, an educator by profession, said MCAS scores have risen.
“We have gone up in every school,” Vietzke-Lynch said of MCAS scores.
Dube criticized the administration for its handling of the cases of two former female students who were sexually assaulted. Both were compelled to sign school safety plans dictating where they could be at North Andover High School.
Both young women have filed a federal suit against the school district.