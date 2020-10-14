LAWRENCE — Sick of loud music and revving engines in Lawrence? Local leaders are too, but officials say it's a delicate balance between keeping the peace and maintaining the law.
According to police Chief Roy Vasque, dealing with noise complaints is an uphill battle his department continues to fight daily — even more since the COVID-19 pandemic began in March. Speaking during a meeting of the Lawrence City Council's ordinance committee Tuesday night, Vasque said the Police Department has already issued 104 tickets for noise violations so far this year, up from 118 total violations in 2019.
Vasque told councilors that as many as four officers work overtime shifts on Thursdays through Sundays to handle noise complaint calls. The chief said that it is "not unusual" that a weekend day could yield up to 150 calls just for noise.
"Lawrence is congested — 85,000 people in a 6-square-mile city — it doesn't take much to aggravate your neighbor," the police chief said during the meeting, which was held remotely and is available to watch on the Lawrence City Council Facebook page. "We want to let people enjoy their music, but at the same time, enjoy their quiet time as well. In a community where everyone is on top of each other, it's very difficult."
Vasque said his officers are often called out to serve as "referees" in disputes between neighbors. Noise may not even be the root cause for concern, he explained.
"Sometimes neighbors just don't like each other and want to call police," Vasque told councilors. "Every call is not that easy and has to be evaluated by the officer. If someone deserves a ticket, they'll get one."
When the Police Department issues a ticket for a noise violation, it comes with a $200 fine.
"They are $200 citations and we don't think of that lightly, because we know Lawrence is a poorer community and people are trying to enjoy themselves," the chief said. "Generally speaking, we try to mediate the situation and as a last resort, we issue a ticket. At the end of the day, this all goes back to common courtesy. You'd hope the police wouldn't have to get involved, but it's an ongoing issue."
Recently, Councilor Maria De La Cruz said motorcycle and other vehicle noise has also become an issue for residents.
"We should be more aggressive to take motorcycles away from people," she suggested to Vasque. "With all due respect, they (offenders) don't understand that the noise pollution is killing us. It's giving us a lot of undue stress."
According to the police chief, a citywide effort to clamp down on noise complaints is under way. The inspectional services department is now involved in helping keep an eye on properties that are not owner-occupied. Vasque said approximately 60 mini-bikes have been towed and the department just received a grant to help pay for additional traffic enforcement.
To try and stop the spread of the coronavirus, police are also using noise complaint calls as a way to enforce the citywide mask ordinance. According to Mayor Daniel Rivera's office, if more than 10 people who do not live together aren't wearing masks, the homeowner may receive a $300 mask violation fine in addition to the $200 noise ordinance violation fine.
"Government has done everything that they can do in a free and open society," Rivera has said. "All that is left is for people to exercise personal responsibility.”