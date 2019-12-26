LAWRENCE — Local non-profit Uncommon Threads invited the community to celebrate its grand reopening recently.
Guests recently toured the expanded client boutique (renovated by Timberland) and shopped the new Uncommon Closet, a social enterprise that benefits Uncommon Threads.
Boston bloggers, local politicians, Laura Messing, USOA Mrs. Massachusetts 2020, joined over 100 general public guests for the festivities. Spicket River Brewery provided complimentary beer tasting.
Since its inception, Uncommon Threads has served more than 1,600 low-income women including domestic violence survivors, cancer patients, unemployed/underemployed, female veterans, trans-women, homeless, disabled and women in recovery.
Uncommon Threads provides an innovative outside-in/inside-out approach to helping women see and feel their true potential by using clothes and image as tools for boosting self-esteem and self-worth.
The recent expansion will allow Uncommon Threads to significantly increase the number of clients served and decrease the wait for appointments. To meet the needs of the community, over 1,200 personal styling sessions are anticipated in 2020.
Uncommon Threads launched three years ago in one small room at 60 Island St., with a big vision of empowering low-income women in the community. Thanks to a significant contribution from a local philanthropist, and to Timberland for choosing Uncommon Threads as a recipient of their Serv-a-palooza project, Uncommon Threads now has a modern new client boutique complete with dressing rooms to accommodate both individual and group sessions.
Social workers report that a session at Uncommon Threads is better than therapy.
“Uncommon Threads is all about giving women dignity, respect, and self-worth," said founder/executive director Susan Kanoff. "When a woman feels strong and confident, she can move ahead."
The program’s social enterprise Uncommon Closet has also doubled in size. This beautiful upscale resale store is open to the public and generates funds for the program through the sale of new and gently worn donated designer clothes, shoes, bags and accessories at bargain prices. Uncommon Closet now has two new dressing rooms and a beautiful space to host private shopping parties. Check the website uncommonthreads.org for expanded hours.
Uncommon Threads offers a feel-good opportunity to help Merrimack Valley women. In addition to new or “nearly-new” women’s clothing, the program also accepts shoes and boots, winter coats, handbags, jewelry, designer items for Uncommon Closet, and cash donations to pay for programming, rent, supplies, and operational costs. All donations are tax-deductible (Family Services of the Merrimack Valley is the fiscal sponsor). Volunteer opportunities are also available.