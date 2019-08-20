Nonprofit founder is Myra Kraft Community MVP

FOXBOROUGH — On the afternoon of Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018, Jillian Tsiplakis was on a plane to California.
The founder and director of the Lawrence-based Stepping Stones Family Services nonprofit, which provides support to lower-income mothers in need, Tsiplakis thought she was going to spend the next few days going through entrepreneurial training to learn skills she could pass on to her clients in the Merrimack Valley.
Instead, she landed on the West Coast and immediately sprung into action helping the victims of the Merrimack Valley gas explosions.
"When I got off the plane I had 30 missed calls from moms in need who had been displaced," said Tsiplakis of Salisbury. "I didn't even know the gas crisis had happened yet."
Trying to maintain support for the nonprofit financially amid the rapid growth prompted by the gas disaster has been a constant challenge for Tsiplakis, but for at least the next year money won't be an issue. On Tuesday afternoon, Tsiplakis was honored by the New England Patriots Foundation as the 2019 Myra Kraft Community MVP grand prize winner and awarded a $25,000 grant for her nonprofit.
"That's almost our entire operating budget for the year," said Tsiplakis, an Army veteran who graduated from Newburyport High School in 2006. "To not have to write any grants for the rest of the year is going to allow me to focus on so much more with programming, so I'm so excited."
At the time of the gas disaster, Stepping Stones had only recently moved into its office space full-time and was assisting approximately two dozen families. Within months, Tsiplakis and her team of volunteers were helping more than 300 families displaced by the explosions.
Tsiplakis was one of 26 individuals from across New England honored at the Myra Kraft Community MVP Awards at Gillette Stadium on Tuesday.
Each of the award winners were recognized for their volunteer efforts at a New England nonprofit and each organization received at least a $10,000 donation courtesy of their honoree.
In addition to Tsiplakis, Georgetown's Scott Paganelli (Family Services of the Merrimack Valley, Lawrence), Haverhill's Noelle Gregoire (Laps 4 Backs, Haverhill) and Cambridge's James Flatley (One Summit, North Andover) were also honored as Myra Kraft Community MVPs.
Tsiplakis founded Stepping Stones back in 2016 after spending time teaching at the Haverhill Alternative School. The nonprofit was inspired by the experience of a former student, a 17-year-old mother who found herself homeless while trying to support her 1-year-old daughter.
"She was a great mom but she didn't know how to get services that she was entitled to," Tsiplakis said. "When you're 17 you don't know how to get your Social Security number and birth certificate, and these were things that she needed not just for herself to get services, but for her daughter. And she didn't know how to navigate any of that."
In addition to helping connect lower-income mothers with the programs and services they're entitled to, Stepping Stones also provides free diapers, wipes and childcare items while offering groups and classes. The nonprofit is in the process of relocating to a new, bigger office in Lawrence, and with the new funding in hand, Tsiplakis is eager to expand the organization's programming.