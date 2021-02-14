'Normally' captures school's pivot

NORTH ANDOVER – Freelance photographer Mary Schwalm learned years ago not to put all of her eggs in one basket, she likes to say.
And so, after working on the staff at The Eagle-Tribune, she spent time behind a lens for a Boston-based newspaper, the Associated Press, Merrimack College and Phillips Exeter. She took a substitute teacher job in her community. She even did some work in the travel industry, organizing photos for an agency.
“I was feeling really good. I had pieced it all together in these three industries,” she said.
There was no way to foresee her seemingly ideal trifecta of regular, good-paying work clobbered. But of course, that’s what happened 11 months ago with the onset of a global pandemic.
“It didn’t trickle,” Schwalm said. “It shut off like a spigot. It took me a little while to understand that the rug had been ripped out from underneath me entirely.”
With the media, education and travel upended, it was weeks before the 43-year-old North Andover resident defined who she would be in unprecedented times.
She eventually joined three other photographers to take part in the “front steps project,” photographing families in the entrance to their home during isolation. The final portrait tally ended up near 580.
“It was an opportunity for me to connect with my community and make some kind of impact that was really crucial at a time when I really felt disconnected,” she said.
She breathed a similar sigh of relief when her phone rang months later, and she answered to a call coming in from Annie L. Sargent Elementary.
“When the school got word that they could open again they told me, ‘We don’t know what it will look like, but do you want to substitute for us some more?” Mary recalls now.
The school is operating in a hybrid model, separating students into different cohorts that alternate in-person and at-home learning.
“I’m there four days a week, all in-person (while some students stay home). I jump into classrooms as a teacher, a support specialist, I can bounce around wherever there’s a need," she said.
Pair that gig with an online master’s program in communications she began in 2020, and an assignment led her to document the historic moments surrounding her daily as educators, administrators and students adjusted to how the school is operating amid a pandemic.
The result is a recently completed photo essay, entitled "Normally," that explores the new way of doing things in order for old ways to continue – eventually.
“The photos are a look at the use of technology and mobility to purposefully limit our movement,” she explained. “All while the pandemic has encouraged us to stay put, it has also energized a group of educators to mobilize, helping us to forget that while we might be apart while we are learning, we are still learning together.”
Some images that solidified a spot in the visual project early are of a wandering art teacher, and proud students selected for a coveted cafeteria run.
Pandemic protocols stripped the art teacher of her bright studio, where it had been for students to spill paint and get messy with shared brushes and tools of the trade.
“It was just a nightmare in terms of making that space safe, sanitizing between classes, minimizing shared objects,” Schwalm said. “Now, she has art on a cart – she goes from class to class. I had seen her multiple times wheeling her cart up and down a ramp. It’s on her way to get from first grade to third grade. She’s got to go up that ramp. And there was just something so visual about that.”
The process of feeding the youngsters without allowing them at customary long, folding tables was also on Schwalm’s list to capture for the project.
“Now, every morning a teacher assigns the lunch captains. It’s an honor for the kids,” she said. “When it’s your time, you go down to the cafeteria and you pick up two giant pizza warming bags.”
One holds the hot lunches and the other has enough cold milk and fruit for the entire class. Everyone eats at their desk, to keep safe space between them.
Schwalm celebrates what she considers the most amazing part of the transition.
“It’s how quickly the schools executed the changes. Work-arounds and ideas are shared, and new programs and software are continually being implemented,” she said. “Collaboration is happening, and it’s overwhelmingly embraced.”
She says of her photo essay, “it explores the new routine that is now just the routine.”
“The pandemic dumped and broke the apple cart,” she said. “But collaboration from students, parents, teachers and administrators have rebuilt the system.”
There’s a new sense of comfort in being in the school, Schwalm says, due in large part to the resiliency of the community.
She said, “The ability for everyone to adapt on the fly – and it really is on the fly – has been so inspiring.”