NORTH ANDOVER — The School Committee has approved a school reopening plan that calls for most students to learn in classrooms two days per week and online remotely from home the other three days.
School Superintendent Gregg Gilligan said the town will submit that plan to the state for its approval. The plan is called a hybrid model because it consists of a mix of classroom and remote learning at the start of the school year as the COVID-19 crisis continues.
The tentative first day of school is set for Wednesday, Sept. 16.
School Committee members David Torrisi, Amy Mabley, Holly Vietzke-Lynch and Andrew McDevitt voted Monday to begin the school year using the hybrid model. Committee Chair Helen Pickard voted against the plan.
Under the plan, students in grades one to 12 will have classroom learning two full days per week, attending school Mondays and Thursdays or Tuesdays and Fridays, with the other three days consisting of remote learning online. Wednesday will be a remote learning day for all students in those grades.
Kindergarten students would be separated into morning and afternoon groups, attending school five days per week, Monday through Friday, according to the plan.
Gilligan said it is important to note that the School Committee's vote changed the plan so students at North Andover High will have a full school day on their classroom days. The plan previously called for an early release for those students on those days.
Parents have the option of keeping their children home full-time and participating in what the district calls the Online Learning Academy, or OLA. This group is separate from students who will learn remotely three days per week in the hybrid model, Gilligan said.
The entire plan can be seen at the School Department website — northandoverpublicschools.com — by clicking on "North Andover Returns 2020, Information and updates about Fall reopening" and then clicking on the link to "Revised Version of NAP's Return to School Plan document."
North Andover also has protocols for responding to specific COVID-19 scenarios this fall, including in school, on buses or in community settings.
Details about how the district would respond to a confirmed case of the virus are available in the online plan at the School Department website, under the heading "Health Services."
According to the education plan, students with significant and complex needs, as a result of a disability, including preschool-age students, will be prioritized for receiving in-person instruction during the school year.
All students with less significant disabilities will participate in the same learning model and schedule as their peers, and will receive their services "synchronously'' and "asynchronously,'' according to the plan.
In terms of online learning, "synchronously'' refers to remote learning that happens in real time, while "asynchronously'' refers to learning with no real-time interaction.
Details about services for students with special needs are included in the School Department's online version of the plan under the heading "Special Education."
"We recognize that many of our families will face challenges ahead and the voted plan will not satisfy everyone in our school community," Gilligan said in a release to parents Tuesday, the day after the School Committee vote. "Please know that we are working diligently to keep our students and staff safe and healthy, and that we will be prepared to adjust along the way if the public health conditions, state mandates or guidance changes over time."
Gilligan said because the plan requires significant changes in the way schools operate, the district has begun negotiations with the North Andover Teachers Association, the teachers union. The negotiations ask teachers to agree to the changes.
"This plan will be a framework from which we will continue to work toward providing the most valuable educational experience in the safest manner possible for all students and staff," Gilligan said. "We will continue fine tuning our plans through the next several weeks and will communicate important information with families in the days and weeks ahead."