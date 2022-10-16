NORTH ANDOVER — Communication between North Andover’s police and fire departments isn’t always clear.
That’s because Police Department radios are encrypted to disguise what officers are saying in certain situations, which means that the Fire Department sometimes can’t understand them.
“In a time of crisis you don’t want sensitive information put across on open radio, for the safety and privacy of individuals, information that could jeopardize our responses,” said Chief John Weir of the North Andover Fire Department. “Encryption allows communications to be masked. This has been used by several police departments, to make sure their radios have this capability for the safety of the responders, while allowing them to speak clearly back and forth.”
That reality led the Fire Department to apply to the town for $64,201 in American Rescue Plan Act funds, so they could get on the same frequency when Police Department radios are encrypted. Their request was approved by the Select Board at their meeting on Monday, Oct. 3.
“What the Select Board approved was an improvement to allow fire radios to be reprogrammed to have complete interoperability with the police department,” Weir said. “If the police are encrypted, it will allow us to monitor their radio frequencies and vice versa.”
This technological improvement will serve as a “final tool in the toolbox” to secure what is already an excellent working relationship.
“North Andover is fortunate because police and fire work hand-in-hand in emergency responses, working with the superintendent of schools and working with public officials,” Weir said.
Dr. Gregg Gilligan, North Andover’s school superintendent, echoed that judgment when he described the recent grant as complementing $297,000 in ARPA funds that were approved in August for security upgrades at the high school.
“We addressed camera coverage, door hardware, and access control,” Gilligan said. “The police and fire will benefit from having access to our increased video coverage, and their project provides for better communication during drills and emergencies.”
In addition, the funds approved on Oct. 3 will allow aging consoles at the 911 dispatch center to be replaced, enhancing communications with surrounding communities that the Fire Department relies on for mutual aid, Weir said.
While struggles with interoperability, or the capacity of radios to communicate with each other, hasn’t resulted in any bad outcomes, Weir said, the ARPA grant will help to make sure that remains the case.
“We’re trying to be proactive instead of reactive, to make sure we give our emergency personnel the best tools to respond to the needs of the community,” Weir said.
The encryption grant came from $9,322,306 that was allocated to North Andover through ARPA, which was passed in March 2021 to support local responses to the public health and economic impacts of the pandemic.
“Chunks of that funding have been coming in over the past year, starting in June of 2021,” said Andrew Shapiro, assistant town manager and director of community and economic development. “We now have all of the funds in our possession.”
North Andover initially spent $12,525 of those funds on COVID tests and $48,998 on a public health assessment that was conducted jointly with Andover.
The town is currently paying out grants after reviewing applications submitted by town department heads and managers, who must answer “basic questions about the project such as its cost, whether it will require ongoing funding, and whether it is part of the town’s long range planning goals,” Shapiro said. “We also require backup documentation to be provided.”
The applications are reviewed by “a group of senior leadership within the town” that includes the Town Manager, who then submits them to the Select Board for approval.
The grants that have been approved can be viewed by clicking on “American Rescue Plan Act” and then “Click here to learn more about the projects being funded” at the Community and Economic Development Department’s page at the town website.
Along with the grants already mentioned, four requests were approved at the Select Board’s meeting on Sept. 12, including $25,940 for developing the design of a rail trail.
Shapiro said the trail, which is being proposed by his department, would start at the high school driveway on Osgood Street and run 1.3 miles to the intersection of Marbleridge Road and Dale Street.
DPW director Jim Stanford asked for $3.5 million at the same meeting, to fund part of a $5 million sewer improvement project that was first proposed in 2020 and included analysis of all 23 of the town’s pump stations. A 24th is currently being built at the new Amazon site at Osgood Landing.
“We have before you seven pump stations which are really the most critical,” Stanford said.
Another $480,000 was approved to buy and staff a bookmobile for the library, while a $172,000 request for two years of additional staffing was granted to the Youth Center.
That facility is busier than ever before, said Director Rick Gorman, and they could use more people who are trained to address social and emotional issues.
“We’ve seen an uptick in behaviors, sometimes bizarre behaviors, with everything going on,” he said.
