NORTH ANDOVER — Amazon has built an empire on making quick deliveries of almost anything people want. But completing an e-commerce distribution center on time at Osgood Landing is proving to be a challenge.
The facility is being built behind 1600 Osgood St., on land that was purchased for $31.5 million in December 2020 by real estate developers Hillwood Enterprises of Texas. They are directing the $400 million project for Amazon, and chose contractors Whiting-Turner to build the 105-foot high, 3.8 million square foot storage, warehouse and distribution facility.
The original end date for the project was Aug. 20, 2022, which as of Thursday morning was listed in the “schedule of planned construction activities” that is posted to a page devoted to the Amazon project on the town’s website.
But the finish date has been moved to “roughly” March of 2023, as declared by Planning Director Jean Enright at the August 23 meeting of the Planning Board, where she said that Amazon’s struggles have been shared by other construction projects in town.
“All have experienced delays with Covid and materials and cost increases and things like that,” Enright said.
She confirmed that date on Wednesday after meeting with a representative from Hillwood.
“He is estimating March of 2023 to complete Hillwood’s project scope, and an application for a Temporary Certificate of Occupancy will likely be submitted then,” Enright said. “Amazon will have additional tasks that will still need to be completed prior to application for a Certificate of Occupancy.”
It is unclear what impact this delay may or may not have on a development agreement between the town, Amazon and Hillwood that was approved at Town Meeting in 2020. This included a Tax Increment Financing schedule that goes into effect once a certificate of occupancy for a new building has been issued.
The town also opted to collect tax revenue on the property starting this past July 1, at the beginning of fiscal year 2023, with the amount to be determined by the percentage of the project that was completed at that point.
An email to the Town Manager’s office seeking clarification on these issues had not been replied to by deadline.
