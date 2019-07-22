NORTH ANDOVER — There are no partisan electoral contests this year, but nevertheless, the Democratic town committees of North Andover and Andover are striving to keep their troops active and engaged.
The two committees are hosting a picnic on the Old Center Common on Saturday from noon to 2 p.m. Michael Lis, chairman of the North Andover Democratic Town Committee, said the picnic will not be a campaign event.
"There will not be any speeches," he said. The get-together will be an opportunity for committee members and active Democrats to "hang out and get to know each other," he said.
"Our strength is our people," Lis said. Politicians will certainly not be barred from attending, he said. State Rep. Tram Nguyen, D-Andover, whose district includes parts of Andover and North Andover, is expected to attend.
Officeholders, and those who hope to gain political offices, have been advised that they will be limited to one-on-one contact with people at the picnic, according to Mark DiSalvo, a Democratic State Committee member and longtime political activist.
"No speeches whatsoever," DiSalvo said.
There will be no admission charge and all are welcome, Lis said. As for the food, it will be a pot luck affair.
Joseph Thibodeau, chairman of the Andover Democratic Town Committee, said he and Lis wanted to capitalize on the "surge of people getting involved in the process" during the 2018 campaign, when Nguyen and state Rep. Christina Minicucci, D-North Andover, were elected to the Legislature.
Thibodeau said the picnic will provide an opportunity for people to "form relationships." It will also be a "welcoming opportunity" for those who want to learn more about the Democratic Party and its values, he said.
The goal, he explained, is "getting more people engaged in the process."