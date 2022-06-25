NORTH ANDOVER — A current North Andover assistant principal is leaving her position to take a job as the top principal at Peabody Veterans Memorial High School.
Brooke Randall will officially start her tenure in Peabody on July 1. She replaces Steve Magno, who was hired as principal two years ago and is moving up to become the district’s new director of student services next month.
Peabody Superintendent Josh Vadala said Randall was a “unanimous” choice for the district’s interview committee for the position.
“She’s a great instructional leader and just a real positive person,” Vadala said. “She’s going to be a great person for the culture of the high school, as well. We’re really excited.”
Randall has a bachelor’s degree from Plymouth State University, a master’s in education from Salem State University and a CAGS from American International University.
She started her career in education as a math teacher at PVMHS in 2006. She moved up to become the math department head at the school and was promoted again as a dean of students.
Randall left the district in 2017 to become an assistant principal at North Andover High School, yet applied to become PVMHS principal when the position opened up in 2020.
It didn’t work out at the time, but two years later, Randall is excited to be back.
“Professionally, it’s where I cut my teeth in education and really came up the ranks,” Randall said. “I did that all at Peabody High and just made so many connections with families, staff and my students.
“This always continues to be a really special place for me,” she continued.
Vadala said Randall is very personable and approachable. He agreed “wholeheartedly” with the interview committee that she was the right person for the job, he said.
“She’s got a nice mix of having some experience in Peabody and knowing some people but also having some outside experience. I think there’s value in that,” Vadala said. “Hopefully, she’ll bring the best of both of those together.”
Vadala hopes that Randall puts her own personal stamp on the high school, he said. But first, Randall wants to get to know the students and staff.
“When you become a new leader of a building, it’s exciting,” Randall said. “You’re thinking about different visions or long-term goals that you would love to see for your building and for your students.
“But honestly, I’m looking forward to first and foremost connecting with all the members of the administration and leadership team and really trying to get a good sense of where the school is at.”
Contact Caroline Enos at CEnos@northofboston.com and follow her on Twitter @CarolineEnos.
