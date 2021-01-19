NORTH ANDOVER — The North Andover Board of Selectmen have officially changed their name to the gender-neutral Select Board.
On Jan. 8, Gov. Charlie Baker signed House Bill 4989, designed to specifically change the name of the board in the town’s charter.
According to the bill, “Said charter of the town of North Andover is hereby further amended by striking out the word ‘Selectmen,’ the ninth time it appears, and inserting in place thereof the following words:- the Select Board.”
At the last Town Meeting, residents voted to approve a warrant article proposed by the board on March 9, 2020, which would petition the Massachusetts General Court to change the name officially from the Board of Selectmen to the Select Board. The article was initially raised by former board member Regina Kean.
"I just think it's time for a change, because we are not, after all, a board of 'selected men,' as it was when our town was founded. We are a board of 'selected men and women,' and hopefully there will continue to be both men and women on this board," Kean said during the March meeting.
Board member Rosemary Smedile was the only person to vote against the proposition, saying she didn’t feel the name change was a high priority for the town.
“For me, it was not an issue. If the board prefers to be called the Select Board, that’s fine,” said Smedile, adding that she didn’t feel the name change affects women’s rights.
“I believe in equal rights for all people. … It’s a legal issue now, you cannot discriminate against anybody based upon gender, creed, national origin — I can go on and on and on with the list. But having said that, I think actions speak even louder than titles, and we should treat everyone with respect," Smedile explained.
Other municipalities that have voted to make their board names gender-neutral in recent years were Andover in 2019 and Billerica in 2020.