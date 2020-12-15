NORTH ANDOVER — The North Andover Board of Selectmen voted unanimously to transfer up to $300,000 from the town’s stabilization fund to the Steven’s Estate enterprise fund budget for the upcoming fiscal year.
If the transfer wasn’t made, Town Manager Melissa Murphy-Rodrigues said that the town’s taxpayers would have to shoulder the burden, paying an additional $30 on their property taxes this year.
“If we don’t make the vote it would automatically be raised on the tax levy and paid by taxpayers,” Murphy-Rodrigues said during a Dec. 7 Board of Selectmen meeting exclusively dedicated to the money transfer to the Steven’s Estate, a historic home run as an event and wedding venue run by the town.
According to Chris Nobile, the chair of the Board of Selectmen, the transfer was necessary despite the fact that weddings have been limited due to state-level coronavirus gathering restrictions, because the state changed the rules as to when the town can count deposits.
“The rule has been that you can count the deposit in the year that you accepted it. The state said ‘No, going forward, you have to only apply or count that as revenue in the year that the actual event transpires,'” said Nobile. Adding, “So, what happened is, in addition to not having much revenue coming in, obviously, we can’t use the deposits we used this year for next year’s events in the budget, so that creates a shortfall.”
Nobile said the $300,000 will cover the operational costs of the Steven’s Estate, such as property maintenance and utility costs. The estate is still holding events even though staff has been reduced and fewer weddings and events are taking place at the facility. However, nothing is scheduled at the Steven’s Estate after Jan. 1.
“We are going to probably not run anything there until we get into April, which will allow for some funds in operating,” he said.
Although Select Board member Phil DeCologero said he voted for the transfer out of the best interest of the taxpayers, he would prefer the town lease out (or sell) the Steven’s Estate — a proposal which was rejected in a special Town Meeting last June.
“I respect the will of the voters at Town Meeting to have weighed in. The town has spoken loudly and clearly that they want us to run it, but one of the concerns that were expressed by the majority of selectmen — and it’s bearing out right now — is that this becomes a regular distraction financially,” he said.
DeCologero continued, “Here we are in the middle of a pandemic and we have first responders, we have police, we have fire, we have our health department and we have our schools ... and it’s not lost on me that here we are as a Board of Selectmen having a special meeting because we are being thrown a curveball, not about these other things, but about a wedding venue.”