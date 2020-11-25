NORTH ANDOVER — Every year Robert Turner joins members of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2104 in delivering nips of Seagram's Seven whiskey and Russell Stover chocolates to the elderly.
"We go to the nursing homes every Christmas and we give them the chocolates and a little extra, you know," said Turner, 73, a Vietnam veteran who fought during the Tet Offensive from 1967-1968. "A little nip for themselves, they love their nips."
He later added, "We don't call them nips, we call them Christmas cheer."
Turner won't be able to deliver those nips this year because he fell down a flight of stairs in his home, breaking his shoulder in seven places. His shoulder was operated on in December, but he says it's still not quite right.
That's why he was grateful to get a call from Joseph Leblanc, the district director of Veterans Services for North Andover and Boxford.
"I received a call from Joe Leblanc, who is our veterans' affairs representative in North Andover, asking if I could use a turkey with the trimmings," said Turner. "And Joe was willing to do this for me and I am really appreciative of what he had done for me."
Turner was one of five veterans or veteran families in North Andover to receive a turkey dinner from Veterans Services this weekend. Leblanc said the turkeys and sides were donated by the Boxford American Legion Post, which distributes Thanksgiving dinners to veterans each year.
"We delivered them to three combat veterans in town, one Korean War vet, two army vets," said Leblanc. "And then the other two went to families, usually a surviving spouse."
He added, "The folks didn't know they were coming, they were very appreciative."