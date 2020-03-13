NORTH ANDOVER — In a letter to parents, North Andover's Superintendent Gregg T. Gilligan said North Andover Public Schools will be closed from Saturday through March 29.
"It is important for families to understand that this is an initial determination. It is possible that this may lead to a longer closure," Gilligan said.
"If students and families continue to meet together in groups outside of school, this closure will not have the desired impact. It is critical that students and families refrain from meeting in large groups and to practice social distancing as recommended by the CDC," Gilligan wrote.
The school district will have more information about providing school lunches in the coming days, he said.