NORTH ANDOVER — There’s only one competitive race in the election Tuesday between Kevin Dube and Joe Hicks for School Committee, but it’s grabbing plenty of attention.
That’s because the pair squared off over the topic of critical race theory at an event hosted on March 9 by the League of Women Voters after moderator Ellen Harde read a question from a voter asking how the candidates would set policy around “three areas of contention in public schools.”
Those included “controversial aspects of our nation’s history” and human sexuality, but it was critical race theory that provoked the strongest disagreement. Both men spoke of “CRT,” reflecting the fact that the subject has been discussed so widely, it is now known by an acronym.
Hicks is assistant principal at Lawrence High School, and has never held office. He ran unsuccessfully for School Committee last year. Dube, a computer programmer, has also never served, and ran for the School Committee unsuccessfully in 2020.
Dube answered Harde’s question in part by saying that education should be bias-free, and described critical race theory as a method used “to push an agenda” that reflects a “teacher’s political bias.”
Hicks answered the question by saying that, while students should “know the truth of what’s happened in our country, that does not mean CRT. CRT is not being taught in our schools. It’s simply not happening. To say it is would be a lie.”
Dube then responded that “critical race theory is absolutely being taught in our public schools,” and gave as an example “a lesson that I was aware of, of intersectionality being discussed, intersectionality being one of the core tenets of critical race theory. There was a mini-biography of Kimberle Crenshaw presented.”
Dube then proceeded to give his own mini biography of Kimberle Crenshaw, a law professor at Columbia University and UCLA, whom he described as having “created the concept of intersectionality in 1989.”
While Dube didn’t try to define intersectionality, Crenshaw told Time Magazine in 2020 that “these days, I start with what it’s not, because there has been distortion.”
“It’s not identity politics on steroids,” Crenshaw said. “It is not a mechanism to turn white men into the new pariahs. It’s basically a lens, a prism, for seeing the way in which various forms of inequality often operate together and exacerbate each other.”
Intersectionality, then, points to the fact that people who suffer inequality due to their gender, class, sexuality or immigrant status often fall into more than one of these categories, an experience that is more than “the sum of its parts.”
“Intersectionality is simply about how certain aspects of who you are will increase your access to the good things or your exposure to the bad things in life,” Crenshaw told “Time.”
Hicks gave a definition of intersectionality at the March 9 forum that drew on his own personal experience.
“The idea of intersectionality is the idea that my identity as a gay man, and as a white man, as a Catholic raised in Connecticut and now living in Massachusetts is very particular to me,” Hicks said. “We combine those things together to get my unique experience in this world, just as anyone else is going to have a unique experience.”
He went on to say that there is value in helping students to appreciate the factors that make them unique individuals.
“I don’t see the harm in allowing kids to understand the role that identity plays in the way that they see the world and the world sometimes sees ... them,” Hicks said. “It empowers them to invest time in their community. It empowers them to know what role they can play in the community.”
When Dube was asked after the forum to explain when and where the discussion of intersectionality had taken place, he said it had appeared in a civics class at the middle school earlier this year, along with “several videos” and handouts.
“It also went on (about) oppression and privilege,” he said.
Dube also took issue with Hicks’ contention in the forum that “critical race theory is a graduate level concept that they talk about at the legal level among academic scholars,” which is “not what’s being taught in our classrooms.”
Dube pointed to the scholarship of Gloria Ladson-Billings, a retired professor at the University of Wisconsin, who is described at the National Academy of Education website as investigating “Critical Race Theory applications to education.”
“There was a DESE publication in August of 2021, on what makes a good civics class,” which discussed her notion of culturally relevant pedagogy, Dube said.
The 80-page booklet, one of several published in support of the state’s updated civics curriculum, spends two pages on the topic, which it calls “culturally responsive projects.”
Ladson-Billings explains in one of her books, “Culturally Relevant Pedagogy: Asking a Different Question,” that her approach grew from observing successful teachers.
Those teachers all emphasized student learning and cultural competence, the latter of which she defined as helping students to appreciate their own cultures, while gaining fluency in another culture.
Effective educators also encourage “sociopolitical/cultural consciousness” in their students, which Ladson-Billings said some teachers avoid as “dangerous,” but only because they don’t understand how such topics should be approached.
“The political work of the classroom is not to be confused with partisanship, we are not asking students to align with taken for granted ideologies (e.g. liberal, conservative, etc.),” Ladson-Billings wrote. “We also are not asking students to advance our agendas.”
Rather, classes should be encouraged to explore the political resonance of topics that students have chosen because they find them relevant.
Examples of such issues were offered at the forum in a question submitted by students from North Andover middle and high schools, “who mentioned not enough access to gender neutral bathrooms, and signs of disrespect during celebrations of different cultures” at their schools, Harde said.
While Ladson-Billings applies critical race theory to education, it is still a subject that began and continues to be explored in legal and scholarly contexts, which are discussed at the American Bar Association website by Janel George.
“CRT is not a diversity and inclusion ‘training’ but a practice of interrogating the role of race and racism in society that emerged in the legal academy and spread to other fields of scholarship,” she wrote.
Dube’s claims about discussions of intersectionality at North Andover Middle School couldn’t be confirmed, partly because there was no reply to an email sent to North Andover Public Schools.
But Dube also ended the conversation when asked whether he considered himself to be an activist on the issue of critical race theory.
That question was posed after it was pointed out that Dube appears in a YouTube video in which he addresses a group of people on “how to recognize and fight” critical race theory.
“I honestly was researching a lot of this stuff before I ran for office,” he said.
