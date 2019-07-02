NORTH ANDOVER — Only two and a half weeks after hosting a spectacular display of nearly 350 American flags, the Old Center Common will again be the scene of a patriotic, family-oriented celebration.
This time it's for the Fourth of July. On Wednesday, the night before the Fourth, the skies over North Andover will be lit up with a massive fireworks show. The pyrotechnics are expected to launch at 9:15 p.m. from North Andover Middle School.
Best viewing places are Walsh Stadium at North Andover High School or directly across Chickering Road from the middle school. The public will not be permitted at or near the launch site.
The explosive extravaganza is being provided by Atlas Fireworks of Amherst, New Hampshire. Sponsors are Pentucket Bank, Wheelabrator, Lowell Five, AFC Urgent Care, Jade North Andover, Wiggles and Jiggles Pet Care and Stop & Shop.
The common will be alive with activity Thursday, with activities starting at 10 a.m. A wide variety of crafters will be there until 4 p.m., demonstrating their creations and skills.
Hunger will simply not be an option on this holiday celebrating 243 years of America's independence. Food vendors will be on the common until 4 p.m. For those who are concerned about their caloric intake, the Fourth of July Road Race, a North Andover tradition that goes back more than 40 years, will take place in the early stages of the celebration.
The race will begin and end at the common. The kids' fun run, six-tenths of a mile, will start at 8 a.m. The starting gun for the 5-kilometer run/walk will be fired at 8:30 a.m. The first leg of the course, which requires participants to run or stride up Johnson Street, is bound to burn off scores of calories.
A doll carriage and bike parade will take place at noon. Then, at 1 p.m., the gooey, messy fun will get under way with the pie-eating contest. The contestants, who will devour Table Talk blueberry pies without using their hands, will be divided into three age groups: 7 to 10; 11 to 16; and 17 and older.
The pie eaters will be provided with ponchos, according to Jeffrey Coco, co-chairman of the Festival Committee. This is a messy, sticky affair and contestants are advised not to be clad in their Sunday best.
The participants will be seated on the stage on the common. Their total number will be limited to 20, Coco said. Prizes will be awarded to the first-, second- and third-place winners in each age group.
After the pie-eating contest, the Abraxas Santana Tribute Band will take the stage at 2 p.m. and perform the music of Carlos Santana.
Pony rides for children will be available on the Common from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m..
North Andover's Fourth of July celebration is organized by the Festival Committee, which also brings the community the Sheep Shearing Festival in May and the Santa Parade the Saturday after Thanksgiving.