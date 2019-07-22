NORTH ANDOVER — Almost 29 years after President George H.W. Bush signed the Americans with Disabilities Act, people with handicaps still struggle to do things that the rest of the population takes for granted.
Such as entering a commuter rail station, for instance. A North Andover resident was recently unable to use the elevator at the Senator Patricia McGovern Transportation Center in Lawrence because the doors were not functioning properly, according to attorney Phyllis Jones, chairwoman of the town’s Commission on Ability Assistance.
Jones brought the problem to the attention of state Senate Minority Leader Bruce Tarr, R-Gloucester, whose district includes half of North Andover.
“In very short order, his office secured the funding and there are now working electronic door openers at all levels on the train side of the depot,” she said.
“Any North Andover resident should be able to get into that station,” Jones told the Board of Selectmen at its July 15 meeting. She gave a report to the board about what the commission has been doing during the past year to improve access for those who are challenged by disabilities. The commission, by the way, is operating under a new name.
For years, it was known as the North Andover Commission on Disability Issues. Jones attended the first Abilities Expo and she said that inspired her to change the name of the panel to the Commission on Ability Assistance.
“My thought process was that by using ‘disability issues’ we were focusing attention in a negative manner,” Jones explained. “I’m a child of the ‘80s and to ‘dis’ someone meant to put them down and that’s the last thing anyone wants.”
Jones said the commission worked with then-Town Manager Andrew Maylor and Town Counsel Suzanne Egan to change the name. Technically it’s now the North Andover Commission on Disability Issues also known as the Commission on Ability Assistance.
Because the commission was established by the Town Charter, “we will have to go through legal state and local guidelines” to eliminate the word “disability,” Jones said, adding she hopes that will be accomplished.
The commission has achieved the goal of broadcasting a television show, called “Ability Assistance,” on North Andover CAM. The most recent episode can be viewed by visiting the town’s website, www.northandoverma.gov, and clicking the Commission on Disability tab.
The commission’s Facebook page is “Commission on Ability Assistance: North Andover MA.”
The other members of the commission are former Selectman Donald Stewart, Stacey Leibowitz, Jeffrey French, Nancy Murphy and Terry Brown. The commission has begun reaching out to its counterparts in Lawrence, Methuen, Andover and Haverhill, Jones said.
For the record, Bush signed the Americans with Disabilities Act on July 26, 1990.