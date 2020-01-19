NORTH ANDOVER — North Andover stores may be barred from putting the products they sell into plastic bags if a proposal made to the Board of Selectmen last week comes to fruition.
The Sustainability Committee urged the enactment of a plastic bag ban at Monday night's meeting of selectmen. As of last July, 134 Massachusetts cities and towns had prohibited stores from using plastic bags.
These communities include 57% of the state's population, according to information provided by the Sustainability Committee, which is chaired by Andrew Mitchell and Bryan Sheckman.
Selectmen did not vote on the proposal Monday night. It will need approval from the May 19 annual Town Meeting to take effect.
"I want to make sure we get all the right facts," veteran Selectman Rosemary Connelly Smedile said.
If stores are prohibited from using plastic bags, they will likely switch to paper, she noted.
Paper weighs more than plastic and bags made of this material will cost more to ship, she said.
Reusable bags, she said, have to be washed.
"I don't want to do it because it feels good," she said of the Sustainability Committee's proposal.
"I'm not opposed to it," Richard Vaillancourt, chairman of the Board of Selectmen, said.
"I try to avoid plastic bags," he said, when shopping.
"Rosemary brought up some excellent points," he said, referring to Smedile's desire to get accurate information about how a prohibition against plastic bags would really affect the environment.
Vaillancourt said he does not want to impose hardships on people.
Mitchell pointed out that several area communities, including Andover, Newburyport, Haverhill and Tewksbury, have banned plastic bags.
Opposition to plastic bags is based on several factors, including the 500 to 1,000 years it takes for them to decompose; the threat they pose to wildlife; and the huge amount of oil used to manufacture them, according to the Sustainability Committee's presentation.
North Andover voters have nearly four months to consider the matter before deciding whether to enact a plastic bag ban.
"Our job is to get the word out so people can make informed decisions," Mitchell said.