NORTH ANDOVER — If another severe drought strikes North Andover, the town will be required by the state to restrict water usage, regardless of the level of Lake Cochichewick, which has been the town’s source of drinking water for more than 100 years.
“That’s something this town hasn’t seen before, we’re expecting this to occur,” said James Stanford, director of the Department of Public Works, during the Dec. 6 Planning Board meeting, adding that the restrictions would apply to outdoor watering and all non-essential uses.
In prior years, the town has only issued voluntary advisories, asking residents to conserve water whenever possible.
Stanford also said the town’s Water Discharge Permit will need to be updated next year.
“It allows us to draw water from the lake, treat it and distribute it,” said Stanford. “Under the new permit, what we’re expecting is that if the state declares a drought, we’re going to have to issue mandatory restrictions.”
He said for most of the year, 3.5 million gallons is pumped out of the lake every day to serve the town. That number doubles during the summer to keep up with the irrigation demand.
Stanford said that overall, the lake withstood the harsh drought conditions that plagued the region last summer.
“We were able to sustain the lake level pretty well, although it did drop at times,” he said.
Stanford also underscored the unparalleled value of Lake Cochichewick.
“We’re very fortunate to have the lake, it’s probably our most important natural resource,” he said.
According to the town, Lake Cochichewick is the largest lake in Essex County with an area of 560 acres and a maximum depth of 45 feet.
Stanford said algae blossoms continue to be an environmental threat.
“Typically, we treat the lake every couple of years,” he said. “We have to stay ahead of that, it’s a very serious issue. That’s one of the biggest concerns that we have with the lake.”
Although North Andover could use the lake to assist another community, Stanford said it would only be done in moderation and under emergency conditions.
“We would never empty Lake Cochichewick so we could feed Andover,” he said.
Stanford also called attention to the precarious condition of the 150-mile labyrinth of water mains that lay beneath the streets.
“It’s very brittle and it breaks an awful lot,” he said, adding that 30% of the water mains are cast iron.
Despite being one of the most durable pipes available, the useful life of a cast iron main is typically 100 years, according to the federal Environmental Protection Agency.
Replacing the water mains is an ongoing project in town and is slated to resume next summer.
