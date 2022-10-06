NORTH ANDOVER — The Select Board appointed Andrew McDevitt from the School Committee to the School Building Committee on Monday.
That was the final appointment needed to fill all positions on the committee, after the Select Board approved 12 other local officials and residents at its last meeting in September.
Filling the School Building Committee is also one requirement in a process set down by the Massachusetts School Building Authority, which the town is hoping will eventually award a $50 million grant for rebuilding the Kittredge School.
The school serves 450 students in grades 1 to 5 and is over 50 years old, like several other public schools in North Andover. Complete replacement of the Kittredge is called for in Facilities Master Plan ll, a 15-year plan that was adopted last year and aims to renovate or replace five schools and two other municipal structures in North Andover.
But the Select Board’s authority to make appointments to the School Building Committee had to be established by the town’s own review of its processes, which was discussed at the Select Board meeting on Aug. 15.
“We did find some inconsistencies in how we’ve been doing (that) in the past,” said Town Manager Melissa Murphy-Rodrigues. “We asked for a legal opinion from KP Law, which we made public at our last meeting.”
The appointing process had attracted scrutiny because the MSBA requires that the School Building Committee must be much larger than in the past, with members that have a range of specific qualifications, and that the appointments be made by Oct. 30.
In addition, the committee must be appointed in accordance with a town’s charter and bylaws, and there was some question whether the latter was the case in North Andover.
According to a letter from Mark Reich of KP Law, the town’s appointment process dated to Town Meeting in 1946 and authorized the Town Moderator to make four of seven appointments on the School Building Committee. The other three must all come from, and be appointed by, the School Committee.
The process was slightly amended at town meeting in 1992, Reich wrote, but that didn’t “alter the charge” of the 1946 vote authorizing the appointments, which had “the limited purpose of carrying out” a program that was outlined in a School Survey Report from the same year.
The authority for appointing a School Building Committee also didn’t extend beyond addressing the School Survey Report from 1946, Reich said in his letter.
“In my opinion, the 1946 vote did not enact a bylaw to broadly empower a School Building Committee for all school building projects,” he wrote. “Instead, it took a limited form and so is confined to the action specified in that vote.”
On the other hand, Reich wrote that “the Town Charter addresses the appointment of Town boards” and authorizes the Select Board to make those appointments, such as those they made Monday to the School Building Committee that will oversee the Kittredge project.
But Town Moderator Mark DiSalvo, who was present at the August meeting where Reich was also present when his letter was discussed, objected to Reich’s interpretation of the matter.
“I cannot abide the usurpation of the authority of town opinion and the moderator on the basis of what I consider respectfully to be a thin opinion, because it is exactly that, an opinion only around the manner in which we have appointed” for nearly 100 years, DiSalvo said.
He said that any changes to the appointing process should first be approved by Town Meeting, which he called “the legislative authority in our community.”
“I suggest to you that there is a need for a little bit more work relative to how this is done, that there is no apparent need for a change in the manner in which we appoint, that we should go to a special town meeting or regular town meeting and discuss amongst ourselves that which is best for the community,” DiSalvo said.
He added that Reich’s letter failed to mention a 2013 warrant article that further ratified the appointment process as it had been practiced traditionally.
But Reich said the 2013 motion “was very similar to what was done previously with respect to the manner of appointment, but did not change the notion of what was originally established in 1946,” and therefore suffered from the same limitations.
“The votes of Town Meeting with respect to the 1946 committee and subsequent changes in that from 1992 and from 2013 did not take the form of a bylaw,” Reich said. “They took the form of specific votes on specific actions so they are not a bylaw of the town.”
Because the MSBA requires that appointments comply with a town’s charters and bylaws, and these empower the Select Board to make committee appointments, Reich said it was imperative that they be made in that fashion.
DiSalvo said that he didn’t want to “stand in the way” of the Select Board’s exercising the authority Reich had defined, but felt he had an “obligation to stand up for the institutional responsibility of Town Meeting.”
“If you choose not to do so tonight, I’ll be back in a future meeting asking that we actually bring the appointment process of a School Building Committee to a Town Meeting, in order to establish a permanent bylaw, so that town counsel and I don’t disagree in the future,” he said.
