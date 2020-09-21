NORTH ANDOVER — Police said the owner of a North Andover driving school was ordered held on $250,000 cash bail after a joint investigation led to methamphetamine being seized from his home and business.
Michael Larocque, 56, of Lawrence was arrested at his home Friday and booked at the State Police Barracks in Newbury, according to a release from the Massachusetts State Police.
Larocque was arraigned Monday in Lawrence District Court before Judge Michael Uhlarik on two counts of trafficking in methamphetamine over 200 grams.
Police said Larocque was held on $250,000 cash bail, and ordered to surrender his passport and remain free of drugs and alcohol. The judge scheduled the next hearing for Larocque for Oct. 19.
State troopers, federal agents and local police served warrants on Friday at Larocque's home and business, investigators said. Police said they seized about two pounds of methamphetamine from Larocque's Colonial Road home in Lawrence, along with vials of an unknown liquid and paraphernalia related to drug distribution.
Police said they seized methamphetamine from a vehicle on the property, and also found 400 grams of methamphetamine, pills, and approximately $12,000 in cash at the North Andover Auto School, which police said Larocque owns. The school's address is listed as 203 Turnpike St., Suite 404.
Police said the investigation into Larocque was conducted by Massachusetts and New Hampshire state police, the office of the Massachusetts Attorney General, agents from federal Homeland Security Investigations and the Drug Enforcement Administration, and Lawrence and North Andover police.
Police said the investigation began about two months ago and was based on information gathered by Massachusetts and New Hampshire state police identifying Larocque as a high-volume methamphetamine distributor. The investigation included multiple controlled purchases of the drug from both Larocque's home and auto school, investigators said.