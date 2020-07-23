NORTH ANDOVER — Pranali Ashara, a Girl Scout who attends North Andover High School, is so passionate about food conservation that she launched a program last year encouraging students to save uneaten food and give it to a homeless shelter.
She asked fellow students to provide packaged foods and fresh fruit to Emmaus Inc. a Haverhill organization that provides a variety of housing programs to area homeless people.
In recognition of her food and environmental conservation efforts, the Girls Scouts of Eastern Massachusetts chose Pranali to serve on its Girl Board of Directors.
The Girl Scouts also elected Kim Reinert of North Andover, a professional auditor, to serve on the adult Board of Directors.
Voting members of the council virtually elected this year’s slate of youth and adult board and development committee members during the council’s annual meeting, which was held online May 12.
Reinert is an audit partner and leader of the commercial audit practice with Ernst & Young in Boston. She has more than 25 years of experience serving multi-national, high-growth companies. They include life sciences, technology and professional services companies.
Within her community, Reinert has served as vice chair of the United Way Women United Leadership Council and as a member of the United Way Global Women United Leadership Council.
"I’m excited to be joining the board of GSEMA," Reinert said of the Girls Scouts of Eastern Massachusetts. "Once a Girl Scout and a troop volunteer, I’m looking forward to continuing on the mission of building girls with courage, confidence, and character, who make the world a better place."
Pranali is going into her senior year at North Andover High and has been a Girl Scout since Brownie level. In recognition of a food rescue program she named "Spofford Food For Thought," which helps bridge the gap between food waste and food insecurity, she received the Girl Scout's Gold Award, the highest award in Girl Scouting.
Her program, which she launched in April of 2019 at the Spofford Pond School in Boxford and ran until schools closed this March due to the pandemic, encouraged students to donate their uneaten, packaged snacks and juice packs as well as fresh fruits to Emmaus.
"Once a week, parent volunteers delivered what we collected to Emmaus and, in all, we delivered a total of 576 pounds of food items that might otherwise have been disposed of," Pranali said.
Denise Arnold, Emmaus volunteer and gift manager, said individuals and families living in various Emmaus properties in the city benefited from the program.
"We distributed a lot of bagged snacks, cartons of milk and yogurt, individually packaged string cheese and other items that helped support our food distribution program," she said. "Pranali is an amazing young woman and we are appreciative that she reached out to us as her partner."
Pranali, a member of North Andover's Sustainability Committee, launched the website operationzerowaste.org to educate the global community about food waste and its harmful effect on the environment.
Her suggestions include buying "ugly" produce that might otherwise be thrown away by the seller.
"As a member of the Girl Board of Directors, I want to bring my experience in scouting to younger girls in hopes they will become leaders in the future," Pranali said.
A Girl Scout for nine years, Pranali plans to study environmental science in college to further her efforts to improve society.
"Girl Scouting means being empowered to take action and make a change in the world," she said.
Caitríona Taylor, CEO of the Girl Scouts of Eastern Massachusetts, said her organization is fully dedicated to providing all girls, no matter their circumstances, opportunities to be the best people they can, champion causes, embrace the outdoors, and gain perspectives from peers outside their social circles.
"We are pleased to welcome our newly elected board members, whose talents and commitment will help make strides for every current and future Girl Scout," Taylor said.
To support the organization's financial aid initiatives or to volunteer, join or donate, visit gsema.org.