NORTH ANDOVER — Four contests will be decided by the annual town election March 28.
There are two candidates running for two open seats on the Select Board, which normally has five members but has operated with only four since Chris Nobile resigned in August.
Laura Bates, a project engineer, is seeking her second three-year term on the board, which she served as chairperson from June 2021 until June 2022.
Brian Roache, a managing director of a brokerage and advisory firm, is also seeking a seat on the Select Board. Roache has served on the Community Preservation Committee since 2018 and was elected as chairman in 2020.
Three candidates are vying for two open seats on the School Committee. Those terms also run for three years.
On the ballot is Alissa Koenig, an attorney, currently serving on the Planning Board. In a previous campaign, she sought a seat on the Select Board in 2020 but wasn’t elected.
David Brown, an engineer, ran for the School Committee unsuccessfully in 2021. Kevin Dube, a software developer, also previously ran for the School Committee and wasn’t elected in 2020 and again in 2022.
There are two candidates, Marsha Finkelstein and Jacqueline McGuire, competing for one, five-year seat on the North Andover Housing Authority.
William Tarbox is running unopposed for one seat with a three year term on the Greater Lawrence Technical School District Committee.
Polls will be open at North Andover High School, 430 Osgood St., from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on March 28.
