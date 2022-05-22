NORTH ANDOVER — Mindy Crumbaker is all too aware of the crisis surrounding the baby formula shortage. Like parents of infants, she too is worried about feeding her child, except that Crumbaker’s son is three-and-a-half years old.
“Formula is how my son survives,” she said.
Crumbaker, of North Andover, is a stay-at-home mother of three. Her youngest son, Jackson, is nonverbal and autistic. He has a fear of food and does not eat by mouth, so is fed through a gastric tube, with prescription baby formula as his only source of sustenance.
Born prematurely at 34 weeks, Jackson has been switched from one formula to another several times because of allergies. While doctors and his mother tried different diets, his allergic reactions caused him to develop a fear of food and an eating disorder because of it.
Now, Jackson is fed through a gastric tube. He is currently prescribed PediaSure Harvest formula. which is produced by Abbott Laboratories – the company at the heart of the formula shortage. The country’s largest producer of baby formulas, Abbott closed its manufacturing facility in Sturgis, Michigan, due to a recall and federal investigation after four babies developed bacterial infections – two of whom died. Abbott has said there is no link between its formula and the illnesses.
Jackson currently goes through 56 ounces of formula in six feedings. One PediaSure Harvest case costs about $100. That’s gone in just over three days.
Crumbaker already has encountered back-orders of Jackson’s current formula, which their pediatrician prescribed to help combat milk and other protein allergies. and now he’s developing an allergy to PediaSure Harvest. Crumbaker worries about making another switch, how available a new formula will be, and what effects shortages of the new prescription might have on her son. Jackson is trialing a new formula next week.
“We are now facing having to change his formula again,” Crumbaker said. “There are no words strong enough to express the fear of seeing the supply that you have dwindling and not knowing when you’re going to get a new supply. Now, what’s going to happen next? Is he going to be okay if switched to a formula that could be in short supply?”
Jackson’s story is just one example of the numerous Merrimack Valley families grappling with this shortage.
Alexis Latsey is a registered nurse at Professional Center for Child Development in Andover and works in their early intervention program. She helps children under the age of three with their development, specifically premature babies and those with special needs. She’s seen firsthand the effects of the baby formula shortage on local families with stories like the Crumbaker family.
Those struggles include largely babies who need specific allergy-friendly formulas so they don’t have severe side-effects such as vomiting, reflux or gastrointestinal issues.
But the biggest problem is the availability of formula on shelves. Formula just isn’t there. Latsey said she works with families who, despite their prescriptions being covered through insurance, continue to struggle to get their formulas through their pediatricians or hospital specialists because the supply isn’t available and the hospitals are having a hard time accessing them.
“I’ve had families talk to pediatricians about other formulas more readily available that they can switch to,” Latsey said. “Some children, whether they are premature or have allergies to different proteins, need specialized formulas which are even harder to come by.”
While some during the shortage can turn to alternatives such as cow’s milk or other equivalent formulas, others aren’t so fortunate because of allergic reactions and the harm those allergies cause to a child’s digestion when a switch is made – as seen with Crumbaker’s son who Latsey formerly helped.
“There’s the concern that if we found this formula that works well for our child and now can’t find it, we’re going to be nervous about switching it on them because they’ve tolerated this one so well,” Latsey said.
“One of my families said to me, their doctor suggested trying to make the switch to cow’s milk to see how they do with it and if they can handle that now,” Latsey said “If their bodies can process it and digest it, then great. But other times, I’ve had kids ... who can’t handle the switch.”
Latsey and the PCCD staff are working together to help lessen the stresses the shortage has caused their families. She said her co-workers were ready to help when she had a family looking for a specific allergy formula.
“I sent an email asking if anyone worked with any families that maybe had extra formula they weren’t using anymore to keep me in mind for my family,” Latsey said. “I had staff reach out ... . Co-workers shared different resources they came across of formula equivalents. We’re all team players and help each other out.”
Latsey suggested families request product samples, ask food pantries and look at smaller pharmacies to find formulas if they are struggling. She said those with specific needs should keep in touch with their child’s specialists and doctors.
“We don’t know how long this shortage is going to last and how do we plan for it,” Latsey said.
