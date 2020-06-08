NORTH ANDOVER — It's back — despite the coronavirus crisis.
The town's popular Farmers Market will return Sunday, June 14, offering everything from locally grown produce to fresh seafood, artisan breads, soy candles, handmade soaps, organic meats, local honey and jams, maple syrup and other items.
Featuring more than 30 vendors, this year's outdoor market will run through Oct. 4 at the intersection of First and Main streets. It will be open Sundays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
For the fourth consecutive year, Lowell Five Bank is the market's leading sponsor with a $15,000 donation.
Market organizers said the donation from Lowell Five will allow the market to buy equipment and supplies needed to comply with regulations related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The money will also be used for marketing and promotion.
“We are very excited to have Lowell Five as our premiere sponsor again this year," said Margie Rothschild, Farmers Market Committee chairwoman. “Their support of the market and of the community has been instrumental in its success."
Rothschild said this year in particular, Lowell Five’s sponsorship will enable the market to operate safely during the pandemic and ensure it can continue to support local businesses that provide fresh produce, seafood, baked goods and other products.
"As a community bank, we recognize the importance of supporting local activities and events,” said David Wallace, president and CEO of Lowell Five Bank. "We are proud to have been a part of the market’s success these past three years and look forward to continuing our partnership."
The market will include live music paid for through a grant from the North Andover Cultural Council.
More information about how the market will operate is available online at northandoverfarmersmarket.org.