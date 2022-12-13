NORTH ANDOVER — Santa Claus was on hand mingling with residents and listening to children’s wish lists during Breakfast with Santa on Sunday.
Jeffrey Coco, director of the town’s Emergency Management Department, and Detective Lt. E.J. Foulds showed off their culinary skills in the kitchen.
The event was held at the Senior Center and hosted by the town’s Festival Committee, a volunteer citizens group known for offering community events.
