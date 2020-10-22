NORTH ANDOVER — North Andover High students will be remote learning for at least two weeks after five high schoolers tested positive for the coronavirus, according to an announcement from town officials.
North Andover High will be fully remote from Friday, Oct. 23 until Friday, Nov. 6, according to the letter signed by Public Health Director Brian LaGrasse, Superintendent Gregg Gilligan and Town Manager Melissa Murphy-Rodrigues.
Officials say they are monitoring the situation with the hopes of transitioning back to a hybrid learning model on Monday, Nov. 9.
North Andover's Early Childhood Center, elementary schools and middle school will remain open in the hybrid learning model.
The five students who contracted the virus did so at "multiple gatherings outside of school" that did not follow standard coronavirus safety prevention methods, according to the email.
Tests for other students are still pending and 15 students are under quarantine, according to the statement.
"This is not a case of in school transmission, but instead the result of poor choices being made in our community and among our school family," the letter said. "We have received the results of the swab testing that was conducted to determine the effectiveness of our disinfecting techniques. All school buildings were tested and the results show that our daily disinfecting is working extremely well."