NORTH ANDOVER — Described by loved ones as a “great soul who was always down for a good laugh,” 22-year-old Jorge Calderon, a 2018 graduate of North Andover High School, died Thursday from injuries sustained a week earlier in a hit-and-run crash in Holyoke.
Calderon was riding a bicycle when he was struck by a vehicle on Jan. 5 about 7:50 p.m., according to the Holyoke Police Department.
Police officers administered first aid and Calderon was rushed to a hospital, where he later died.
The investigation continues, according to police.
His family is now looking to raise $15,000 to cover funeral costs. Thus far, $11,160 has been raised, according to the GoFundMe page created by family friend Taina Brito.
“I know it saddens many that such a great soul was taken so soon, but remember that his memory will last forever,” Brito wrote online.
In addition to his fondness for music and basketball, Calderon was a barber at Style and Grace Hair Studio in Chicopee.
“I just wanted to let everyone know that I appreciate everyone’s love and condolences,” Calderon’s mother, Emily Vargas, wrote on her son’s GoFundMe page.
“This happened so suddenly that I have to lay my beautiful son to rest and I want to give him a proper burial and I need help to make this happen for my son. Anything and everything helps, thank you so much and thank you for all the love and support.”
Family friend Gilberto Rodriguez described Calderon as a son.
“I was his mentor for a while, I worked with him for several years,” Rodriguez wrote. “I was so proud of him when he became a barber. I’m so sad and heartbroken that this happened to him.”
