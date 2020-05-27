NORTH ANDOVER — North Andover High School's Class of 2020 rolled with the punches and refused to be knocked down by restrictions imposed during the coronavirus pandemic.
Between last week and Tuesday of this week, graduating seniors made the best of a bad situation. They crossed a stage in the high school gymnasium as the class president read their names aloud and they picked up their diplomas, which were laid out on a table.
Graduates had their families with them and professional photos were taken. High School Principal Chet Jackson and class advisors Lauren McDonald and Derval Bentley provided pleasing backdrops by decorating the stage and photo areas.
Members of the School Committee were in attendance each day and the entire event was filmed by CAM TV as part of a video tribute to the Class of 2020 that will air on local TV June 5.
"We are all disheartened by the current situation, but since we cannot guarantee we will be afforded the opportunity to come back together before the end of the summer, we must ensure you receive your diplomas and are officially recognized for your accomplishments," School Superintendent Gregg Gilligan told seniors before they received their diplomas.
In a letter to the students, Gilligan noted that very few graduating classes through the years have been asked to navigate an end-of-the-senior-year like this one.
"I have been overwhelmed by the grace and determination with which you have handled this situation," Gilligan told graduates. "It speaks to the strength of your families, the strength of your character, and the strength of our future that will be in your hands."
Along with the many disruptions resulting from the coronavirus pandemic, North Andover High seniors missed out on a traditional graduation ceremony and instead school officials came up with alternate plans for celebrating the graduation.
As a tribute to graduates, a video of seniors receiving their diplomas will be broadcast on CAM TV June 5 at 6 p.m. and will include speeches by Jackson and Gilligan, class valedictorian Emma Martin, class salutatorian Isabel Guan and class president Jack Muse.
"The video will include everything our traditional graduation has," Gilligan said. "With all the restrictions we still have in place, we could not do this live."
On June 6 staring at noon, residents are expected to come out in force for a rolling rally parade in which seniors and their families will travel the same route as the annual Santa Parade.
And if allowed, the high school will hold a live ceremony celebrating graduates on July 24 at 6 p.m. at Walsh Stadium, where members of the class of 2020 will march in their caps and gowns to “Pomp and Circumstance," have their names announced, cross the main stage and be honored as the 150th graduating class of North Andover High School in front of families and loved ones — "the way it was supposed to be in the first place," Gilligan said.
"Lt. E.J. Foulds from the North Andover Police Department is working closely with Assistant Principal Scott Young to coordinate the rolling rally, which I think is going to be a big hit," Gilligan said.