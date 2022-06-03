NORTH ANDOVER — North Andover High School's Class of 2022 graduated at Joseph Walsh Stadium on the evening of Friday, June 3.
Out of 356 seniors, 106 were National Honor Society members, and five planned to enter military service.
The North Andover High School Symphonic Band, directed by Justin Smalley, played "Pomp and Circumstance" before the Senior Chorus, directed by Sara Durkin, sang "The Star Spangled Banner" and "Sing Me to Heaven."
Class President Paige Papa welcomed all by stating, "As we all know, the past four years have been anything but smooth."
It was an acknowledgment of the pandemic's impact that was touched on by most of the evening's speakers, which included Salutatorian Anusree Chittineni and Valedictorian Daniel Mittelman, Superintendent Dr. Gregg Gilligan and Principal Chet Jackson.
The Symphonic Band played Pierre LaPlante's "Prospect," diplomas were handed out by the School Committee, and an Affirmation of Graduation was provided by 2022 Class Officers. The Symphonic Band closed with John Williams' "Coronation March."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.