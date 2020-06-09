NORTH ANDOVER — Gina Gutierrez is ready for change and on Monday night at the North Andover Youth Center, she encouraged others in her town to join her.
The North Andover High sophomore organized a peaceful, family-friendly Black Lives Matter vigil in conjunction with Merrimack Valley Black and Brown Voices.
Held from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at 33 Johnson St., the event was billed as a night of "healing and reflection" to honor black lives, including those of the late George Floyd and others lost to violence.
“As local black residents of the Merrimack Valley area, we felt it vital that our community was able to have a space to heal, mourn and reflect on the recent events of police brutality in this country," said Merrimack Valley Black and Brown Voices co-founder Elizabeth Walther-Grant, who organized the group along with town residents Bria Gadsden and Mayara Reis. "With massive change within this country on the horizon, it is more important than ever to come together as a community and make a safer, more inclusive place for all of its residents, particularly black and brown people.”
On Monday night, residents came together in a socially distant manner for prayer and guided meditation, Walther-Grant said. An open mic was held for anyone who wished to sing, recite poetry or offer remarks on current events.