NORTH ANDOVER — Philip O'Connell was killed in action in France during World War I more than 100 years ago, but his memory survives.
O'Connell South Common in Lawrence was named for this soldier, who served as a surgical assistant, in 1925.
More recently, Brian Sheehy, a North Andover High teacher, did research on O'Connell that will be published in a book and is already included on a website for educators. O'Connell was born in Lawrence, lived on Bailey Street and was an outstanding student at both Lawrence High School and Boston College.
O'Connell had the highest academic average in his graduating class at BC, according to Sheehy's research.
He was a reporter for The Lawrence Telegram before he was drafted into the Army. He was killed Aug. 1, 1918 when a German plane bombed his unit.
Sheehy researched O'Connell's life and service as part of Memorializing the Fallen, a professional development program for teachers produced by National History Day. In honor of Veterans Day, Sheehy’s eulogy and profile of O'Connell was published at NHDSilentHeroes.org.
In addition, a lesson plan created by Sheehy, "Baseball: Patriotism and Civic Duty," is on the World War I page of National History Day’s website and will be featured in the upcoming publication, "Great War, Flawed Peace and the Lasting Legacy of World War I."
Sponsored by the U.S. World War I Centennial Commission and the Pritzker Military Museum & Library, the Memorializing the Fallen program enables educators to rediscover the history of World War I and invigorate its teaching in America’s classrooms.
By researching the story of an American service member who made the ultimate sacrifice during World War I, participants can be the voice of these Americans who died a century ago.
This past June, Sheehy joined 16 other educators as they traveled through Europe, walking in the footsteps of history. Using their research, teachers created lesson plans, "Silent Hero" profiles and eulogies now published on NHDSilentHeroes.org.
The lesson plans are multi-disciplinary. Using primary and secondary sources, videos and hands-on activities, students are transported into the past to examine the war and its legacies, which transformed the 20th century.
“This partnership with the U.S. World War I Centennial Commission and the Pritzker Military Museum & Library has allowed us to take extraordinary educators to battlefields and memorials of Europe,” said Cathy Gorn, executive director of National History Day. "Their unique experiences will now help teachers bring history to life with the materials they produced for use in classrooms around the world.”