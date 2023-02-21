NORTH ANDOVER — A pilot died when his stunt airplane crashed to the ground. North Andover High School students are on the fictitious case for a lesson in litigation.
The imaginary scenario is at the heart of this year’s Massachusetts Bar Association High School Mock Trial Tournament. North Andover High has advanced to the playoffs after undefeated preliminary trials.
The local mock trial team will present its best arguments on the stand against Phillips Academy Andover on Wednesday, March 1, in Lowell District Court.
It’s the second consecutive year that North Andover students have advanced this far in competition, and only the team’s fourth year in existence.
Mock trial was started at the high school in 2020 by Dan Oberlander, a business teacher and the club moderator. Two attorneys volunteer as coaches.
Oberlander said dedication has gotten students far already.
“Our kids are smart and hardworking,” he said. “They are supportive of each other. They’ll be ready for the Sweet 16 (round).”
Seniors Charlie Cox, Lindsay Neyman and Nora Elkhadiji are leaders of the 13-member team, made up of mostly juniors and seniors with a few sophomores.
“It’s a good feeling going undefeated, but now we are in the playoffs,” Cox said. “You have to be 100%. There’s no room for error. Every other team is just like you or better.”
The students received the 100-page fictitious civil lawsuit in the fall and have since studied and analyzed evidence and witness affidavits.
Their work has involved reviewing precedent cases and working with the attorney coaches. Both sides of the wrongful death claim have been argued; it was either pilot error or a plane design flaw.
The students don’t know if they are assigned to the prosecution or defense until 10 minutes prior to the competition’s start time.
Each student on the team has a role to play.
It’s a chess game of sorts for Cox during cross-examination, he says, as he likes to put witnesses on the spot. Elkhadiji has built confidence delivering opening and closing remarks.
Junior Alyssa Matarazzo tried to remain calm under pressure as a star witness, acting as the pilot’s daughter suing the plane manufacturer.
She’s filling in for a senior unable to make recent trials. She recalled the excitement in her first case, saying “I could hear my heartbeat in my ears, and I almost got impeached.”
The students praised each other’s performances and enthusiasm to win. Neyman said there are nerves, but those go away watching each other succeed on the stand.
“It’s stressful in the moment because you don’t want to mess up,” Neyman said. “But we all snap into it once we are there and know how to communicate.”
The students have already begun preparing for the next round of competition, Oberlander said, finding time outside of school to compare case materials.
They prepared largely for the case last semester as part of a law class curriculum.
This semester has presented some challenges in navigating busy schedules.
Competition only recently returned to the courtroom setting after the COVID-19 pandemic, meaning a new experience even for returning members. They were used to virtual involvement.
Cox explains clear differences between online and in-person trials. Podiums shake with nervous students and now a judge is presiding just feet away.
“Everyone on the team as a whole has gotten better at speaking clearer with less mistakes,” said Cox.
Elkhadiji emphasized how a good team makes all the difference in preparation and during the trials. She’s seen the team work collectively and support each other throughout competition.
“I was really nervous for the opening and closing statements,” Elkhadiji said. “But I know everyone else is going to build on what I say and validate it.”
Neyman said the team’s last two trials argued the plaintiff side, but feels they’ll be ready regardless of which they’ll represent against Phillips Academy.
“Every time we’ve finish a trial, we say, ‘now we have to prepare for the next one,’” Neyman said. “The job is not done.”
