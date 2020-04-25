North Andover High's Laura Harrington honored as 'super librarian'

NORTH ANDOVER — Laura Harrington loves books.
She enjoys helping people — and she also gets a kick out of teenagers, she said.
So she probably has the job that is just right for her: librarian and media specialist for North Andover High School.
The enthusiasm she brings to the position recently caught the attention of the Massachusetts School Library Association, which honored her as a 2020 Super Librarian. Harrington joined three other school librarians from other Bay State communities in achieving this distinction.
"It's a huge honor," said Harrington, who has been at North Andover High School for 10 years. She has been a school librarian for 15 years, having held similar positions at North Reading Middle School for three years and West Middle School in Andover for two years before coming to North Andover.
"My mother was a high school English teacher," she said in explaining how she chose her career. While she shared her mother's love of books and literature, she wasn't thrilled by some of the other aspects of teaching English, such as honing grammar skills and the long hours spent in correcting tests and papers.
"It didn't seem like the right fit for me," she said. While attending Scottsdale Community College in Arizona, she worked in the school's library – and that set her on the road to her career, she said. After graduating from Arizona State University, she enrolled at Simmons College, where she earned a master's degree in library science.
Harrington was raised in Arizona but she has roots in New England. Her parents were originally from Lynn.
"I have always liked New England," she said, so after earning her degree, she settled in this part of the country. Asked what has kept her on her job for a decade, she said North Andover is a "wonderful community."
The school where she works boasts "exceptional teachers and staff," she said.
As for the students she helps in finding the right book, website or periodical, "They are so funny and so smart," she said. "I laugh every day at work. I miss them so much."
Andrew Tarbox, who is now in his 20s and attended North Reading Middle School while Harrington was the librarian there, offered the following quote to a fellow librarian who nominated Harrington for the honor.
“Laura Harrington has an uncanny way of finding you exactly what you want, but also what you need. Be it the right book, a recommended reference, sage advice, or a warm hug, she always puts what her students require in perfect perspective," he wrote in his letter nominating her.
North Andover High School Principal Chet Jackson, who also nominated her for the honor, credited Harrington with improving the library's access to online databases and forging a relationship with the Stevens Memorial Library.
"She uses her limited budget to make sure our students have access to all the research databases necessary for their history, English and science curriculums," he said.
Harrington and her husband, Jeffrey Puzzo, live in Tewksbury. They are the parents of two sons, Ian Tacey, 18; and Marco Puzzo, 10.
Her favorite book? J.R.R. Tolkien's trilogy, "The Lord of the Rings."