NORTH ANDOVER — The town recently joined forces with 17 other communities on the North Shore Water Resilience Task Force, which is charged with protecting the Ipswich River Watershed and bolstering its water supply.
At 155 square miles, the watershed provides drinking water for 350,000 residents in northeastern Massachusetts.
Curtis Johnson, an engineer for the Department of Public Works, was chosen to represent North Andover on the task force.
“Although North Andover is fortunate to have Lake Cochichewick as our municipal water source, a large portion of North Andover does fall within the Ipswich River Watershed,” he said. “It is a benefit for North Andover to be involved with the task force and to be a participant in the conversation pertaining to the water resilience strategies of the neighboring communities.”
Although the task force was originally formed following the droughts in 2015 and 2016, it was difficult for watershed communities to agree on the best way to move forward and how the task force should be structured.
Squabbling came to an end after last summer’s drought. In September, representatives from each community signed the task force charter and vowed to work together to preserve the watershed.
The task force is led by Senate minority leader Bruce Tarr, who referred to the watershed as “the lifeblood of our region.”
Daily operations are facilitated by Sara Cohen of the state Department of Conservation and Recreation, as well as Martin Pillsbury and Leah Robins, both of the Metropolitan Area Planning Commission.
“The town of North Andover is proud to collaborate with our neighbors to work toward protecting our most valuable asset, our water,” said Town Manager Melissa Murphy-Rodrigues. “I applaud our legislation partners for joining us in this charge.”
Looking ahead, some of the group’s priorities include increasing the number of water storage facilities, launching regional water conservation initiatives and studying the possibility of drawing water from sources outside the watershed.
Department of Public Works Director James Stanford described how another severe drought would impact the town.
Under the state’s new water regulations, the town would be required to restrict water usage, regardless of the level of Lake Cochichewick.
“That’s something this town hasn’t seen before. We’re expecting this to occur,” he said during the Dec. 6 Planning Board meeting, adding that the restrictions would apply to outdoor watering and all non-essential uses.
In prior years, the town has only issued voluntary advisories, asking residents to conserve water whenever possible.
Stanford said that for most of the year, 3.5 million gallons are pumped out of the lake every day to serve the town. That number doubles during the summer to keep up with the irrigation demand.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.