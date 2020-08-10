NORTH ANDOVER — As they snaked their way along the banks of the Merrimack River, these young people almost couldn't believe their eyes.
There was up all kinds of trash — beer cans and bottles, plastic bags, hunks of metal and even a few car tires.
It was the first time many of the kids had been this close to the river — a body of water they'd mostly seen from a distance. Some of them had been to the river's edge before, having worked on similar cleanups last summer.
One things was for certain: They were being guided by the right person.
Each of the 10 children ages 12 to 14 carried plastic buckets provided by Rocky Morrison, president of the Methuen-based Clean River Project. The organization has removed tons of debris from the river and its banks in recent years.
"Whatever we pick up won't have a chance to end up down river," said Owen Loth, 12, one of the kids who signed up for a six-week program of volunteerism called Knight Work offered by the North Andover Youth Center.
The name Knight is in reference to the North Andover Scarlet Knights, the town's sports mascot.
Morrison organized and oversaw last week's cleanup with help from adult volunteers Keith Gagnon of Hampstead and Jeanne Archibald of Derry.
The kids' views of the river were spectacular for the most part, the only distraction being litter that lined the banks and grassy areas which, in some places, showed signs of illegal encampments. Some of the trash the kids picked up had floated downstream and collected at a bend in the river, Morrison said, while some of it appeared to have been dumped there.
The Knight Work program run by Kyle Palladino, social programs coordinator for the town's youth center, provides young people an opportunity to serve as volunteers to help beautify their community.
The kids have been meeting Fridays for six weeks this summer at various locations, including the Stevens Estate, where they helped with landscaping. Their next project involves cleaning headstones at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery.
The young volunteers spent several hours removing trash from the banks of a roughly quarter-mile stretch of the river between the Interstate 495 bridge in Lawrence and the Greater Lawrence Sanitary District Riverside Pumping Station. There, an old, well-worn but unmarked trail begins on North Main Street across from the pumping station and winds its way along the south side of the river.
"This is our fourth summer working with Clean River," Palladino said. "Over the past three years working with Rocky, we've had anywhere from 50 to 75 different kids learn about the Clean River Project and the work they do. It's been a fantastic partnership."
All of the kids in the group used grabber-reacher tools to pick up trash, while being careful to avoid touching hypodermic needles they encountered.
Dylan Lawrence, 13, used gloves to pick up a rusted gas-powered engine that was sitting in mud.
"We found what looks like a small motorcycle motor along with a few tires," Dylan said. "I knew there would be trash along the river, but I didn't think there would be this much trash."
Ian Pass, 12, filled his plastic container with more than a dozen beer cans and beer bottles, as well as a rusted, steel grill grate.
"I think this will help the environment and improve the river," Ian said. "I know there would be some bottles, but not a grill grate and some tires."
Ian said that while learning how to sail through a the Greater Lawrence Community Boating Program, he discovered one of the floating booms that the Clean River Project set up to catch debris floating in the river.
"We came close to one of the booms that trapped a lot of plastic bags and plastic bottles," he said. "I was very surprised to see 30 to 40 pieces of trash stuck in a boom instead of floating down the river to ruin the ecosystem."
Ryan Trundy, 13, nearly filled his plastic bucket with empty beer bottles and beer cans.
"They were everywhere, but mostly on the shore," Ryan said. "This is fun and it's helping the river."
Morrison said he loves teaching youngsters about the environment, recycling and micro-plastics that find their way into the river.
"We educate them on the environment and the impact of trash on the river and the riverbanks, and we talk about micro-plastics coming down the river from things like plastic bottles and the impact all of it has on wildlife," Morrison said. "The kids have a lot of energy and are really inspired by their visit to the river."