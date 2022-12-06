Hundreds of residents came out to the North Andover Town Common on Sunday to watch as thousands of multicolored lights illuminated the town’s Christmas tree. The tree was lit by Select Board members Janice Phillips, Rosemary Smedile and Laura Bates.
The event, hosted by the North Andover Festival Committee, also included a visit from Santa Claus, free pictures with Santa, live entertainment as well as cookies and hot chocolate. Originally slated for Nov. 27, the tree lighting was moved to Sunday because of inclement weather.
