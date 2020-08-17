NORTH ANDOVER — Residents have several options for voting in the Sept. 1 primary election, including by mail, voting early, and voting in person on election day, the town clerk said.
Voting by mail can be arranged now, but residents choosing that option must submit an application no later than Aug. 26 at 5 p.m., said Town Clerk Trudy Reid.
To ensure timely receipt of the application by the town clerk’s office, voters can drop off their applications at the business mailbox in front of Town Hall or scan and email applications to vote@northandoverma.gov. Vote-by-mail applications can be downloaded at sec.state.ma.us/ele/elepdf/2020-Vote-by-Mail-Application.pdf.
Anyone unable to download the application can instead send a hand-written or typed note with their signature to the town clerk at 120 Main St., North Andover, to the attention of Trudy Reid.
Reid said it could take two to three weeks to request a ballot by mail, receive it and return it to Town Hall, so it is important that residents request ballots as soon as possible if they plan to vote by mail.
Mail-in ballots must be received no later than 8 p.m. on election day in order to be counted.
Residents who do not have access to a computer and would like to have samples of the ballot mailed to them are asked to notify the town clerk's office.
Early voting will happen Saturday, Aug. 22, through Friday, Aug. 28, in the North Andover Middle School cafeteria. Hours are as follows: Saturday, Aug. 24, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Sunday, Aug. 23, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Monday, Aug. 24, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; Tuesday, Aug. 25, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Wednesday, Aug. 26, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; Thursday, Aug. 27, from 8 a.m.to 4:30 p.m.; and Friday, Aug. 28, from 8 a.m. to noon.
In-person voting on election day is Tuesday, Sept. 1, from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the North Andover High School Field House, 430 Osgood St. Face coverings are highly recommended and social distancing will be enforced, officials said.
Officials said these rules will be in effect: The number of voters in the polling location at any given time will be limited, and voting booths and the marking pens will be sanitized on a regular basis. Voters will be asked to enter through one door, and exit through another door, which will be clearly marked and monitored by staff. Voters will not be allowed to linger at check-in tables to socialize with poll workers, and will be asked not to linger inside the polling location once they have cast their ballot.
The final date to register to vote is Saturday, Aug. 22, for anyone new to town or who has never registered to vote before, and for anyone who recently turned 18 or will be turning 18 before the election. Voter registration cards will be located in front of Town Hall on Aug. 22 and can be left in the Town Hall business mailbox no later than 8 p.m.
With a valid Massachusetts driver’s license or a state ID card, residents can register online at registertovotema.com until 11:59 p.m Saturday, Aug. 22.
Questions regarding the upcoming state primary scheduled for Tuesday, Sept.1, can be sent to vote@northandoverma.gov or be addressed by calling 978-688-9500.