ROWLEY – A North Andover man faces a second drunken driving charge after police say he crashed into a Rowley Common utility pole Thursday night and then drove off, leaving a fluid trail behind.
Kenneth P. Kobierski, 29, of Turnpike Street, was ordered held on $500 cash bail following his arraignment Friday on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol and negligent operation of a motor vehicle in Newburyport District Court.
If Kobierski posts bail, he must remain drug and alcohol free while awaiting trial. His next court date is Nov. 13 for a pretrial hearing.
Police on patrol received word from several witnesses that a white pick-up struck a pole on Summer Street at the Rowley Common around 10:21 p.m. and then drove northbound on Route 1A.
“They were advised to be on the lookout for an older model white Ford Super Duty with heavy front-end damage and leaking fluids,” Sgt. Charles Hazen wrote in his report, adding the driver was wearing a white-hooded sweatshirt, according to the callers.
Officers searched the area but didn’t find the damaged truck immediately. But while driving by Wethersfield and Bradford streets, Hazen saw a man wearing a white-hooded sweatshirt sitting on a landscaping rock smoking a cigarette.
Hazen walked over to the man, who turned out to be Kobierski, and asked if he needed help.
Kobierski said he was fine but spoke in a slurred manner. Hazen said in his report that Kobierski was bleeding from several small cuts on his face.
When asked what he was doing, Kobierski said he was waiting for a ride after leaving his girlfriend’s house on Central Street.
“I asked how he got there and stated he was dropped off and that he wouldn’t drive because he had been drinking,” Hazen wrote, adding that Kobierski admitted to owning a Ford F350 pick-up.
Hazen told Kobierski police were investigating a crash involving a Ford truck; Kobierski denied knowing anything about it.
“I mentioned his visible injuries and again asked if he was in a vehicle that was in an accident. He stated he was not and asked what his injuries looked like,” Hazen wrote in his report.
Eventually Kobierski agreed to take a series of field sobriety test and failed enough of them for Hazen to arrest him.
At the station, Kobierski blew a 0.16 blood alcohol level, twice the legal limit for drunken driving. Kobierski’s truck was later found at a Central Street business.
The truck had heavy front-end damage, according to Hazen’s report.
