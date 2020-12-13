NORTH ANDOVER — A 64-year-old North Andover man was struck and killed by a sport utility vehicle Sunday night while crossing the street in front of the strip mall at 531 Chickering Road.
The fatal accident occurred about 5:30 p.m., according to a press release from Detective Lt. E.J. Foulds of the North Andover Police Department.
“Responding officers, along with North Andover Fire Department personnel and Lawrence General Hospital paramedics, attempted to treat the pedestrian for his injuries, but he did not survive and was pronounced deceased,” Foulds wrote.
The vehicle that struck the man was a 2017 Nissan Rogue driven by a 63-year-old woman. The names of the driver and pedestrian were not released Sunday night.
The strip mall includes businesses such as Pizza Factory and Dunkin' Donuts.
The crash is being investigated by Officer William Enright of the North Andover Police Department, the Massachusetts State Police Accident Reconstruction Unit and the Essex County District Attorney’s Office, the release said.
Anyone with information about the crash should call Enright at 978-683-3168.