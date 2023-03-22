BOSTON — A North Andover man who was one of 13 individuals charged after surveillance of a Lawrence-based drug trafficking ring was sent to federal prison this week, according to federal authorities.
Records show that Steven Rios, 25, pleaded guilty to attempting to smuggle the drug Suboxone into Middleton Jail.
He was sentenced to eight years in prison and three years of supervised release after pleading guilty in October to conspiracy to commit kidnapping and conspiracy to distribute Suboxone, according to a statement released by the Department of Justice.
Rios was charged in November 2021 along with 12 others in connection with a large drug conspiracy centering around the Gangster Disciples in Lawrence, Haverhill and Methuen.
The investigation, which began in August 2020, intercepted communications between Gangster Disciples’ leaders, members and drug suppliers pertaining to their alleged distribution of fentanyl, cocaine, methamphetamine and Suboxone in Massachusetts, Maine and southern New Hampshire and MiddletonJail, according to the DOJ.
The investigation intercepted phone calls between Rios and other gang members, who conspired to kidnap and assault a marijuana supplier from Maine, investigators said.
The dispute originated from an alleged drug debt and suspicions that the drug supplier had stolen one of Rios’s breeding dogs. Following related search warrants, Rios was again intercepted in phone calls planning to smuggle Suboxone into Middleton Jail when he was arrested, according to the DOJ.
Jail officials were able to screen Rios, who had attempted to smuggle drugs into the jail by swallowing them. After several days at the hospital, jail officials seized Suboxone from Rios, investigators said.
The investigation also identified alleged suppliers of methamphetamine disguised as counterfeit Adderall and oxycodone pills. Investigators seized four gallon-sized bags of counterfeit Adderall pills containing methamphetamine, weighing approximately 9.67 pounds. An additional gallon-sized bag of counterfeit oxycodone pills containing fentanyl was also seized, according to the DOJ.
This effort is part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces operation. OCDETF identifies, disrupts, and dismantles the highest-level criminal organizations that threaten the United States using a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach, according to the statement.
This case is also a part of Project Safe Neighborhoods, a program bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and gun violence, and to make our neighborhoods safer for everyone, according to the DOJ.
Follow staff reporter Jill Harmacinski on Twitter @EagleTribJill.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.