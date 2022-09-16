BOSTON – Angel Manuel German Familia, 38, of North Andover was sentenced on Wednesday, Sept. 14 in federal court in Boston for fraudulently using someone else’s Social Security number, according to a press release from U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins.
Familia, who pleaded guilty in May to two counts of false representation of a Social Security number, was sentenced by District Court Judge Richard Stearns to 18 months in prison and three years of supervised release. Familia is subject to deportation proceedings upon completion of his sentence.
Familia fraudulently applied to renew a driver’s license at the Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles in 2016 using the name, date of birth and Social Security number of a United States citizen. He also applied for MassHealth benefits and opened bank accounts in the victim’s name.
Familia used the stolen identity as far back as 2009 and had submitted a Social Security card and birth certificate in the victim’s name in a previous RMV application.
Assistance was provided by the Massachusetts State Police; U.S. Department of State’s Diplomatic Security Service; U.S. Health and Human Services, Office of Inspector General; and the North Andover Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Fred Wyshak III of Rollins’ Criminal Division prosecuted the case.
The investigation was conducted by Homeland Security Investigation’s Document and Benefit Fraud Task Force, a specialized investigative group comprising personnel from various state, local, and federal agencies.
