NORTH ANDOVER — Merrimack College raised some eyebrows recently when the school purchased a 2-acre property at 510-530 Turnpike St. for $12 million.
The Northern Essex Registry of Deeds lists a quitclaim deed, notarized on March 14, 2022, that transferred ownership of the property to Merrimack from the John F. McGarry Trust.
“There are two buildings on the site,” said Jeff Doggett, executive vice president and chief financial and operating officer at Merrimack. “510 is a two-story office building, and Merrimack College has leased half of that building for several years now. Before COVID, Merrimack College was looking at leasing at least half of 530 for some academic space, and then with COVID, everything stopped.”
But the building’s owners then approached Merrimack saying they wanted to sell the property quickly, and the college agreed to a price that was considerably higher than the parcel’s assessed value of $3.48 million.
“For us, already having been at that location, and already having plans to expand our use on the property, we did not want to miss that chance,” Doggett said.
The building at 530 had previously been a bank “and either a fitness center or dance studio,” Doggett said, with showers, locker rooms, bank teller stations and a drive-through window.
Merrimack obtained a demolition permit for 503 Turnpike, to remove its interior walls, but that’s all that will be demolished.
“The building is not coming down,” Doggett said. “Neither is 510. Our plan is to have the engineering center, which is currently on campus in one of the buildings, get moved to that location.”
Doggett said he plans to share the details of the engineering department’s relocation across Route 114 with the Planning Board at their meeting on Tuesday, May 3.
The sale was a big surprise to the Planning Board after it first came to light at their meeting on April 5, when board members became curious about Merrimack’s plans at the address, given its location abutting Royal Crest Estates.
Merrimack is a major participant in plans to redevelop Royal Crest, where two dormitories for slightly more than 800 students will be located, if those plans are approved at Town Meeting on May 17.
Chair Eitan Goldberg asked his fellow board members if they should delay giving their recommendation on the Royal Crest project until they had a better understanding of Merrimack’s plans at the abutting parcel, but no one seemed to think that was necessary.
What they did learn, from town attorney Suzanne Egan, was that Town Manager Melissa Murphy-Rodrigues had renegotiated a development agreement with Merrimack after she learned about the sale.
Murphy-Rodrigues had previously come to terms for $1 million in an agreement with Merrimack that will go into effect only if the Royal Crest redevelopment plans are approved.
But in the wake of learning about the sale of 510-530 Turnpike St., Murphy-Rodrigues negotiated an additional $650,000 from Merrimack, to be included in the same agreement.
As she explained to the Select Board on April 11, that sum represents the amount that will be lost to the town in taxes over a 10-year period following the sale of 510-530 to the nonprofit college.
“The property currently pays $65,000 per year (in taxes), and my intent was to not have a loss in revenue,” Murphy-Rodrigues said.
But while the $650,000 is meant to compensate for taxes that will definitely be lost, given the building’s sale to Merrimack, it is being added to a development agreement that may or may not go into effect.
While that raises the question of how Merrimack would compensate the town for lost taxes if the Royal Crest redevelopment project isn’t approved at Town Meeting, Doggett declines to entertain that possibility.
