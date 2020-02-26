BOSTON — The principal and co-founder of a North Andover mortgage short sale assistance company was sentenced Tuesday to six months in prison for defrauding people out of about $500,000, according to a Department of Justice spokesperson.
After prison, Jaime L. Mulvihill, 40, will spend two years on supervised release, according to the Department of Justice. She was also ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $478,458 and will forfeit $239,229.
Mulvihill and her co-defendant Gabriel T. Tavarez founded and operated Loss Mitigation Services LLC in North Andover, where for about three years they stole undisclosed and improper fees from mortgage lenders in connection with the short sales of homes, according to the Department of Justice.
Tavarez has pleaded not guilty.
A short sale occurs where the mortgage debt on the home is greater than the sale price, and the mortgage lender agrees to take a loss on the transaction.
Loss Mitigation Services, purportedly acting on behalf of homeowners in financial trouble, negotiated with mortgage lenders for approval of short sales in lieu of foreclosure, according to the Department of Justice. Mortgage lenders typically forbid short sale negotiators, such as Loss Mitigation Services, from receiving any proceeds of a short sale.
From 2014 to 2017, Mulvihill directly or through her employees, falsely claimed to homeowners, real estate agents and closing attorneys that mortgage lenders had agreed to pay Loss Mitigation Services fees known as “seller paid closing costs” or “seller concessions” from the proceeds of the short sales, according to the Department of Justice. However, Loan Mitigation Services was never approved to receive those fees.
The fees accounted for about 3% of the short sale price, going above normal fees associated with purchasing a home, and Mulvihill's company collected these fees from about 90 sales, according to the Department of Justice. To deceive mortgage lenders about the true nature of the fees, Mulvihill filed, or caused others to file, false short sale transaction documents with mortgage lenders, including altered settlement statements and fabricated contracts and mortgage loan pre-approval letters, according to the Department of Justice.
The defendants defrauded the Federal National Mortgage Association, the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
Multiple local and federal law enforcement agencies were involved with the investigation into this crime. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Sara Miron Bloom and Brian M. LaMacchia of Lelling’s Office are prosecuting the case.